The well-written recipes are thoughtful and thorough. Try the capesante — a mélange of chopped scallops and mushrooms blended with truffle paste, shallots, brandy, and cream — or the skillfully grilled octopus with salsa verde and marinated olives. The octopus is simmered in wine and herbs, marinated in lemon and bay leaves, then charred on the grill, yielding a tender result, and one of the best I’ve ever had.