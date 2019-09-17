Big times for Nicholas Elmi.
Sept. 17 is the release date of Laurel: Modern American Flavors, based on his 22-seat salon, Laurel, on East Passyunk Avenue.
It’s the first cookbook from the Top Chef winner and alumnus of Le Bec-Fin and happens to be a homegrown project: Elmi, coauthor Adam Erace, and photographer Neal Santos are locals, as is publishing house Running Press.
Call it farm to coffeetable.
Not sure how many home cooks will attempt such dishes as bourbon-glazed grilled lobster, crunchy grains, ad apple blossom, or marigold-compressed kohlrabi, buckwheat, and cured egg, but it’s lavishly illustrated and the cocktail recipes seem executable.
Earlier this month, Elmi unveiled a renovated Laurel, which got new lighting, chairs, paint, and a behind-the-scenes kitchen overhaul.
Elmi also owns In the Valley, a cocktail bar next door to Laurel, and is a partner in Royal Boucherie in Old City.