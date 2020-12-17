Friday, Dec. 18 is the ribbon-cutting of the third Nick Filet, a fast-casual Main Line-rooted eatery specializing in filet mignon sandwiches.
Brandon Howell, one of Nick Filet’s first employees, is the first franchisee. Doors will open at 11 a.m. at 313 E. Lancaster Ave. (Wayne Square shopping center). Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
The first 25 people in line will receive a free quarter-pound filet mignon sandwich. Additionally, customers get 15% off their orders the entire weekend, and the first 100 students from Villanova, Cabrini, Eastern, or Rosemont will receive a free sandwich with their IDs.
Father-son duo Nick and Keith Kline founded Nick Filet in Paoli in 2018, building the business on a cooked-to-order filet mignon sandwich on a toasted Amoroso kaiser roll for $8.99. Free toppings include steak sauce, horseradish, mushrooms, and onions. A second location opened in Cape May.
Also available are a $16.99 filet mignon and lobster surf-and-turf sandwich, the Nickadelphia (topped with Provolone cheese, onions, and horseradish), a filet grilled cheese, bun-free filet bites, and Parmesan truffle fries.