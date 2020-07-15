Retro diner chain Nifty Fifty’s has opened its long-in-the-works South Philadelphia location, decking out a new building on the corner of 10th Street and Oregon Avenue in black-and-white checkered tiles and neon.
Nifty Fifty’s, whose flagship opened in Ridley Township in 1987, now has four locations in the region, including Grant Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia and Route 42 in Turnersville. The chain’s last South Philly location, across from Triangle Tavern and the Acme market at the crossroads of 10th Street, Reed Street, and East Passyunk Avenue, ran from 1993 to 2003.
Familiar menu items include burgers, shakes, fries, and many soda varieties. This location, which offers chicken and waffles, is not open for breakfast, keeping hours of 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. weekends. For now, it’s takeout only with service through a walk-up window.
The South Philly location also is its first franchise, operated by Matthew Devine. Two more locations are on tap for 2021: A franchise at Street and York Roads in Warminster and a company-owned spot at 2453 Aramingo Ave. in the Fishtown Crossing development (which, though formerly called Port Richmond Village, might technically be in Kensington).
Nifty Fifty’s previously had a location in Bensalem that was destroyed by fire in 2013, the same year that company executives were sentenced for their roles in a cash-skimming scheme. Another location, in Clementon, closed about six years ago.