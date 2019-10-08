The breakfast business has become a very big business. We’re getting corporate people meeting for a short meeting before they go in the office or people with children will drop their kids off and go meet other women. They’ll have breakfast. So you get a real nice flow of that. And then the lunch business is the same thing. So they’re out for breakfast and they’re out for lunch. But I feel like my goal is: I am very into the hospitality and to be part of the community. I think that we become part of the community, even though we’re not from the area originally. As we mushroom, we are getting customers who know what to expect. ... We want to give service. We’re not rushing people. We leave the check when we leave the food and say there’s no rush, but whenever you’re ready. So they can orchestrate their own time. You become like a fast-food place, but a sit-down restaurant.