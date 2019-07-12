Queen Village has already had a stellar year for new restaurants upgrading old spaces (see: Fiore, Sakana, Cry Baby Pasta). That means yet another place will either build on that momentum or begin to feel redundant. I’m not yet convinced Olly has quite made its case on the three-bell level of those other newcomers. But D’Ambro, who knows the area well enough to realize one block can separate two distinct dining pools — with the Fifth Street foot traffic funneling off South Street slightly less spendy than the more resident-driven crowd on Southwark’s Fourth Street — has decided the concept for Olly must present both flexibility and relative value.