Acknowledging that he is not cut out for the restaurant business, real estate developer Ori Feibush has sold Burg’s Hideaway Lounge in Point Breeze to consultant Jonathan Makar, who developed Burg’s in 2016 and stayed on to manage it for Feibush and business partner Michael Pollack.
No changes are planned at Burg’s, at 21st and Federal Streets, said Makar. Under his watch, the 30-seater has straddled Point Breeze’s past and present.
Makar, whose family was in the restaurant business, managed Marigold Kitchen in West Philadelphia for chef Steve Cook in its early days, before Michael Solomonov joined him in the kitchen. In 2005, Makar left to open a bistro called Snackbar that operated from 2006 to 2011 at 20th Street and Rittenhouse Square, where Audrey Claire Cook is now. After Snackbar’s closing, Makar was a consultant.
Burg’s operated as Burg’s Lounge for decades before closing in 2012, as Point Breeze’s fortunes began to rise.
In 2015, Michael Pasquarello (Cafe Lift, Prohibition Taphouse, Kensington Quarters) opened the renovated space as a bistro called Buckminster’s; it ran for less than a year. Feibush took it over, shortly after he bought Sidecar Bar & Grill in Graduate Hospital from founder Adam Ritter; he later sold Sidecar, saying he wanted to focus on real estate.
When Feibush hired Makar, he insisted that the Burg’s name be revived, Makar said.