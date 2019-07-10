Makar, whose family was in the restaurant business, managed Marigold Kitchen in West Philadelphia for chef Steve Cook in its early days, before Michael Solomonov joined him in the kitchen. In 2005, Makar left to open a bistro called Snackbar that operated from 2006 to 2011 at 20th Street and Rittenhouse Square, where Audrey Claire Cook is now. After Snackbar’s closing, Makar was a consultant.