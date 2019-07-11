The dive-bar description is “a double-edged sword,” he said in 2015. “I’ve always said that even a negative reputation is better than no reputation at all — that way, customers know what they’re getting into. But some people will think, ‘Oh, it’s a dive bar, hell with this place, we can just be messy, trash it, it doesn’t matter.’ Well, no. It does matter. ... I take a lot of pride in this place. It hurts my feelings when somebody says this place is a toilet. This is my whole life right here, man.”