More than 40 Philadelphia area spots with heated outdoor dining areas where you can cozy up

The dip into 30-degree weather means it’s time for chunky sweaters, hot drinks, and cozy seating.

While dining indoors may seem cozy with temperatures dropping, the search for suitable outdoor dining continues. With the flu and respiratory viruses running amok, some still prefer to sit outdoors.

The city still has plenty of comfy, heated outdoor seating despite changes in regulations. Here is a list of bars and restaurants setting up outside.

Head to this rooftop lounge and enjoy breathtaking views of the city while warming up to four firepits and overhead and standing heaters.

📍1840 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., 📞 215-783-4171, 🌐 assemblyrooftop.com

Covered seating with built-in heaters will keep you comfortable in cold weather at Bridget Foy’s. Order a hot toddy to accompany entrées that run $15 to $36.

📍200 South St., 📞 215-922-1813, 🌐 bridgetfoys.com

Sit at one of five tables on the outdoor patio and sip on a Where There’s Smoke ($16), mezcal with oak smoked salt and maple syrup and mole bitters. Or try their $6 nonalcoholic red wine with pomegranate, strawberry, fig, and black walnut, called Luther Vandross. Standing heaters will keep you warm, but if you’re looking for a firepit, head to the lounge area by the L-shaped couch.

📍 382 E. Elm St., Conshohocken, 📞 610-234-0561, 🌐 barsera.com

A firepit and propane heaters keep diners warm as they sip on a pear martini ($15), a blackberry raspberry liqueur-infused bourbon ($16), and more. There is a tent set up for heated enclosed seating.

📍 601 W. Skippack Pike, Blue Bell, 📞 215-646-2010, 🌐 bluebellinn.com

Propane heaters keep the patio warm as you enjoy hot cocktails like Irish coffees ($12) and hot toddy ($11).

📍1700 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., 📞 267-687-1128, 🌐 conmurphyspub.com

Head to the rooftop for views of Chestnut Street, open Monday through Sunday. Standing outdoor heat lamps and mounted heaters offer cozy dining. Bites and cocktails are $6, plus wine is $5 and beer is $4 during happy hour.

📍 1801 Chestnut St. 📞 215-567-1800, 🌐 continentalmidtown.com

Dine inside the covered pergola area with standing propane heaters. The menu, with fare like fajitas and enchiladas, ranges from $14 to $31.

📍 8201 Germantown Ave., 📞 267-766-5372, 🌐 elpoquito.com

Roast smores, toast with European beers, and enjoy snacks near the large firepits in the outdoor garden. Propane heaters at every table also keep you warm as you sip on hot cider (spiked if desired) and mulled wine. Drinks are $8 to $15, and dishes are $8 to $18. S’mores kits are available for $4.

📍 1210 Frankford Ave., 📞 215-634-3338, 🌐 frankfordhall.com

At the historic Wayne Hotel, you can have brunch, lunch, or dinner, or order a cocktail or two, while enjoying the warmth of Rosalie’s enclosed porch with heaters. Sip on the Fireside Chat ($16) with cinnamon milk-washed bourbon, apple cider, lemon, cinnamon, walnut or the Spiced Pear Spritz ($17) with vodka, spiced pear liqueur, brut, lemon, honey, ginger. Munch on hot Italian sausage pizza and wild boar bolognese lasagna.

📍139 E. Lancaster Ave, Wayne, 📞 610-977-0600, 🌐 rosaliewayne.com

Order a round of hot cider (spiked if you’d like), coquito, or creamy hot chocolate (can also be spiked) for your friends in Silk City’s fully tented 3000-square-foot garden. Get comfortable on furniture crafted in Lancaster as industrial-grade hot air and electric heaters spread warmth throughout the space . Additional cocktails are $13 to $16.

📍435 Spring Garden St., 📞 215-592-8838, 🌐 silkcityphilly.com

Looking for more heated outdoor dining? Check out these spots in Philly, the ‘burbs, and Jersey.

Avola Kitchen + Bar (625 N. Morehall Road, Malvern, Pa.)

Butcher Bar (2034 Chestnut St.)

Carlucci’s Waterfront (876 Centerton Rd., Mount Laurel, N.J.)

El Camino Real (1040 N. Second St.)

El Vez (121 S. 13th St.)

Fette Sau (1208 Frankford Ave.)

Front Street Cafe (1253 N. Front St.)

The Goat’s Beard (4201 Main St. and 103 N. Wayne Ave., Wayne, Pa.)

Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar — call ahead for your location (multiple locations)

The Kitchen Consigliere (700 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, N.J.)

Little Nonna’s (1234 Locust St.)

Louie Louie (3611 Walnut St.)

The Love (130 S. 18th St.)

Misconduct Tavern (1801 John F. Kennedy Blvd.)

MilkBoy (401 South St. and 1100 Chestnut St.)

Moonshine Philly (1825 E. Moyamensing Ave.)

Osteria (640 N. Broad St.)

Parc (227 S. 18th St.)

Philadelphia Brewing Co. (2440 Frankford Ave.)

Pizzeria Stella (420 S. 2nd St.)

P.J. Whelihan’s — call ahead for your location (multiple locations)

Pub of Penn Valley (826 Montgomery Ave., Narberth, Pa.)

Redstone American Grill (all locations)

Sharrott Winery (370 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, N.J.)

SouthGate (1801 Lombard St.)

Stella New Hope (50 S. Main St., New Hope, Pa.)

Talula’s Garden (210 Washington Square West)

Tamarindo’s (726 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, Pa.)

Tavola at Springfield Country Club — be sure to call ahead (400 W. Sproul Road, Springfield, Pa.)

Tex Mex Connection (201 E. Walnut St., North Wales, Pa.)

Trattoria Carina (2201 Spruce St.)

Tria Cafe (123 S. 18th St.)

Tutti Toscani (1491 Brace Road, Cherry Hill, N.J.)

Urban Village Brewing Co. (1001 N. Second St.)

Via Locusta (1723 Locust St.)

Walnut Street Cafe (2929 Walnut St.)

Yards Brewing Co. (500 Spring Garden St.)