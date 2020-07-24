The private Palizzi Social Club, whose South Philly digs are off-limits because of the pandemic, will take its act on the road for a while.
The club president, Joey Baldino, has secured a private garden in the city for socially distanced food and drink service Thursday through Saturdays, with the possibility of Wednesdays. It’s also open to members only.
Unlike the club, which is first come, first served, the summer incarnation is by reservation. The book for Palizzi’s $55 family style meals (plus cocktails, taxes, and tip) opens Friday, July 24 on its Instagram for the first two weeks.
Opening night is Friday, July 31. There will be six tables, two seatings a night, starting at 5 p.m. It’s still cash only, but there will be no ATM on premises, as there is on 12th Street.
After booking, members will receive a call the night before with the address, and will be asked to keep the location a secret. Wear a mask and line up responsibly.
“With so much craziness going on in the world, I want my members to transport away from that, even if it’s only for a bit,” Baldino said. A mandolin player will entertain.
But a secret location even though it’s open by reservation only? It’s not hype, Baldino says. “I thought it would be best and safest to avoid any possibility of a long line. There still is no telephone and tables are also still very limited, so [by] going from a sleepy street in South Philly to a heavily foot trafficked location in Center City, I had to take into consideration a few variables like walk-ins, people trying to purchase a membership card, or even just curious people with inquiries on how make a reservation.”
“It’s not the property of the clubhouse, so at the owner’s request and with respect to their space, we have agreed with to keep it as quiet as is possible purely for the safety and respect for everyone involved.”