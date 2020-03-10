If the walls could talk . . . No. The Palm’s wouldn’t. The walls hold one of the keys to the Palm ‘s success. Before a Palm opens in a new town, the corporate headquarters in Washington comes up with a list of local power players and asks the people for photos. Then a lone artist gets busy and creates color renderings. From day one, each Palm has instant local cachet. The Palm people are doing this right now in Charlotte, N.C., the 14th city, due to open next month. (The Philadelphia list was compiled by Ronald Rubin, the developer and owner of the Bellevue , which may explain why there are 14 members of the Rubin family represented among the 1,000 faces, though he is a good customer.)