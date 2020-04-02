Center City restaurants have been closing in droves, as the coronavirus restrictions in Philadelphia are into their third week.
Two popular spots have reopened for carryout, though with modifications.
Parc on Rittenhouse Square, one of the busiest restaurants in the city, has traded its sidewalk-cafe scene for a bread line.
This week, Parc started selling bread, croissants, cheese, and wine bottles from a window on its 18th Street side from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The menu includes cranberry walnut boule, rye wheat boule, and the signature baguettes, and 10 wines priced from $17 to $40. Patrons can call ahead and pick up, or stop at the window.
Middle Child, the sandwich shop on 11th Street near Locust Street, reopened after a two-week shutdown while owner Matthew Cahn and his small staff quarantined together.
In the meantime, they sent food to workers at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital across the street. Now symptom-free, they have opened a window and are operating for carryout and Caviar delivery.