This week, Parc started selling bread, croissants, cheese, and wine bottles from a window on its 18th Street side from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The menu includes cranberry walnut boule, rye wheat boule, and the signature baguettes, and 10 wines priced from $17 to $40. Patrons can call ahead and pick up, or stop at the window.