For its fifth season, starting 4 p.m. Friday, June 11, the popular Parks on Tap pop-up beer garden won’t traverse the Fairmount Park system.
To comply with coronavirus regulations, it will stay put, setting up in Fairmount Park in a 75,000-square-foot space of the grounds of the Horticulture Center’s arboretum. Other fixed locations may be be announced.
An ending date has not been announced.
The operator, FCM Hospitality, will observe social distancing as it offers first-come, first-served seating along with a pay-as-you-go menu of food, draft beer, wine, and nonalcoholic beverages. Menu includes warm soft pretzels, deviled eggs, a Pennsylvania Dutch-inspired hoagie (Lebanon bologna, ham, horseradish Cheddar, and spicy mustard), pulled pork, a smoked mushroom sandwich with vegan cheese sauce and caramelized onion on baguette, and a kid-size hot dog on a Martin’s bun with chips.
Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
A free membership, basically a sign-in at the entrance, is required. Set GPS to 100 N. Horticultural Drive, Philadelphia.