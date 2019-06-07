But nothing lasts forever. What was described as a huge rent increase or simply “landlord issues” at Pastis’ original building forced its closure in early 2014, and McNally had been trying to redo it since. Starr said about a year and a half ago, as McNally recovered from a stroke and shortly after Starr won the James Beard Award for outstanding restaurateur, he got a call from McNally’s daughter, asking if he wanted to be part of the project.