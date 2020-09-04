It’s green on the outside, yellow and custardy on the inside. It has a slight give when you hold it, like a peach. It tastes like a cross between a mango and a banana. It’s North America’s largest edible fruit, and because it doesn’t travel well, it’s a rare treat.
It’s a pawpaw.
We’ve told you about the pawpaw before. As reporter Grace Dickinson wrote a couple years ago, “Pawpaw trees grow in most of the eastern half of the United States, and as far west as Nebraska.” Though they were found in North America as far back as 1541, they fell out of fashion because they bruise easily and have a short shelf life.
You can forage for them in local forests and orchards, but you can also buy a pound or two starting tomorrow at Weavers Way’s Upper Roxborough farm, located at 7095 Henry Ave. They’ll be available for $7.99 a pound from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. Riverwards Produce in Fishtown may also have some in stock starting next week.
There are about 25 pawpaw trees growing in the orchard at Weavers Way’s Henry Avenue farm, located at Saul Agricultural High School. (There’s a couple more at the co-op’s other farm in Awbury Arboretum.) Farmhands started harvesting the fruits last Thursday and every couple days thereafter, picking 20 to 30 pounds each time. In two weeks’ time — three if we’re lucky — pawpaw season will be over.
Farm manager Nina Berryman recommends eating or using the creamy fruits within a day or so of buying them. (Keep them refrigerated.) A perfectly ripe pawpaw should be soft and fragrant. They can be used to make ice cream, jam, or pudding. But you don’t need a recipe: “I like to cut them open and scoop it out with a spoon kind of like an avocado, just simple and straight,” Berryman said.
There’s no limit to how many you can buy, she added. “If we sell out, that’s great.”