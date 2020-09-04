Farm manager Nina Berryman recommends eating or using the creamy fruits within a day or so of buying them. (Keep them refrigerated.) A perfectly ripe pawpaw should be soft and fragrant. They can be used to make ice cream, jam, or pudding. But you don’t need a recipe: “I like to cut them open and scoop it out with a spoon kind of like an avocado, just simple and straight,” Berryman said.