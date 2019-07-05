Online reviews compare the drink to a boozy Yoo-Hoo, which isn’t far off. We found it tasted a little like a very sweet, alcoholic version of Starbuck’s canned Doubleshot coffee, or a vanilla Monster Java. As the drink warmed up, it took on more chocolatey character, and ended up tasting something like a White Russian made with Yoo-Hoo. Conceptually, it feels something like a more mature version of Four Loko, if that is somehow possible.