Rainbow Tomatoes Garden









If you plan on visiting later in the day, please call ahead to make sure they aren’t sold out. All tomatoes are $4 per pound and the stand is cash only.

For daily updates their variety availability, you can check their Facebook page at

www.facebook.com/rainbowtomatoesgarden





The Webers' are often available after hours for any tomato emergencies.





Mon. - Fri. 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.; Sat.-Sun. 9:00 - 5:30

2979 Kutztown Rd., East Greenville, Pa 18041

570-762-6140; rainbowtomatoesgarden@gmail.com







