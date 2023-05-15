Is Philly’s messiest breakfast sandwich also its most delicious?

I’m not feeling my most adventurous at breakfast, so when I spied eyebrow-raising offering on the menu — peanut butter and jelly and bacon, egg, and cheese, melded together in a biscuit sandwich — I hesitated.

“Peanut butter and bacon are always a good combo,” the plucky clerk countered when I expressed my skepticism.

And so I bit the bullet and ordered the Uptown Girl at the Biscuit Lady, a breakfast spot that operates four days a week inside the Lucky’s Trading Co. on Ridge Avenue in Wissahickon.

The sandwich arrived on red-checkered wax paper, and I instantly knew I was going to be as sticky as my toddler after eating it. The freshly fried over-medium egg topped with bacon and American cheese warm up the Jif peanut butter and strawberry jelly, creating a melty-gooey sauce situation that simply cannot be contained by a fluffy buttermilk biscuit. I readied some napkins and took a bite.

Everything I had been afraid of — the jelly and the peanut butter throwing off the savory purity of my beloved bacon, egg, and cheese — was valid, but totally delicious. The peanut butter-jelly plays wonderfully off bacon, and ratchets up the flavor and substance of the sandwich. I ended up swiping the tender biscuit halves through the salty-sweet ooze, mess be damned.

Afterward, I asked Tara Torrence, the Biscuit Lady herself, about the Uptown Girl’s backstory. She launched the business last August, selling plain biscuits, sandwiches, jams, and specialty biscuits laced with seasonal fruit and spices out of her Plymouth Meeting home. Torrence has been making biscuits for years; they’re a favorite of her North Carolina-born husband.

The concept took off immediately thanks to the Roxborough moms Facebook group. (Torrence lived there for 10 years.) Word spread, and soon she was monopolizing her home kitchen, shooing away her husband and two daughters so she could crank out biscuits. By October, they insisted she find another space to bake. “They’re like, ‘This is a mess ... there’s flour everywhere.’”

That’s how she wound up in Lucky’s Trading Co., owned by the same folks behind Lucky’s Last Chance in Manayunk and Queen Village. The sparsely furnished incubator space is also home to Penny Pickles, Sunshine Sandwich Shop, and a large collection of antique televisions. Business has been so brisk, Torrence is already searching for a bigger home.

As it happens, Lucky’s has an award-winning PB&J burger, but that’s not how Torrence came up with the Uptown Girl. It didn’t exist until November, when a customer came in, took a look at the menu, and made a request. “He said, ‘Can I have peanut butter and jelly on the bacon egg and cheese?’ and I was kinda like, ‘I guess so,’” she remembers.

She was skeptical herself that first go-round, but “after he left I was like, ‘I’m gonna make one of these for myself,’ and I did and I was like, ‘This is freakin’ amazing.’’” Since the sandwich combined ingredients she already had on hand, she made it a permanent thing, christening it after one of her daughters’ favorite songs.

The Biscuit Lady is open Thursday through Sunday inside Lucky’s Trading Co. at 5154 Ridge Ave. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to noon Thursday and Friday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. If going later in the morning, call ahead; they sell out often. 215-842-5836, thatsmyjam3.com