While Mother’s Day, birthdays, and other special occasions look a little different right now, there’s still plenty of ways — and plenty of reasons — to celebrate. For starters: treats. (We’d argue they’re also a good option if you just need a moment of comfort.)
We’ve rounded up an array of Philly bakeries offering either curbside pickup, delivery, or both. Here’s where to get custom cakes, ganache-stuffed cupcakes, vegan donuts, and more.
For classic Jewish treats like chocolate babka and rugelach, alongside other comforting eats (raise your hands for cinnamon buns and homemade pop tarts), Essen Bakery has you covered. The South Philly bakery is making door-to-door deliveries six days a week. Currently, delivery routes cover South Philly (East Passyunk, Point Breeze, Graduate Hospital, Bella Vista, and Queen Village) on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday and Center City (Fairmount, Rittenhouse and Fitler Square, Northern Liberties, Old City and Society Hill, and Washington Square West) on Thursday and Sunday. Order online for next day delivery. A pickup window is also available at the shop.
Shop: essenbakery.com/order
Find an assortment of treats from this longstanding Philly staple. All pastries — like the flourless chocolate cake, carrot bundt cake, and sour cherry, sea salt and dark chocolate cookies — are available for same-day shipping if you buy before 2 p.m. For local fans, a variety of cookies and breads are also available via curbside pickup and Caviar from Metropolitan’s Center City and University City locations.
Shop: metropolitanbakery.com
Shop: icimacarons.square.site
Want to stuff your own cannolis? Ice your own cupcakes? Or enjoy warm Isgro cookies straight from your own oven? Opt for one of Isgro’s new DIY pastry kits, which let you put the finishing touches on dessert. Of course, ready-made treats are available, too, including whole chocolate strawberry banana mousse cakes and multi-layered tiramisu cakes. Call 215-923-3092 for curbside pick-up, or use Caviar, Uber Eats, Mercato for delivery.
Shop: bestcannoli.com/online-ordering (or call 215-923-3092)
For cupcakes piled high with swirls of pillowy icing, check out Sweet Box is, posting a new daily menu each morning to Instagram and Facebook. Treat yourself to a single cupcake, or place an order for four, six, or twelve. All boxes can be customized to contain the flavors of your choice (think chocolate peanut butter and strawberries and champagne). Other sweet treats, like cookies and brownies, are available, too. Order pickup or delivery through Caviar and Doordash.
Shop: call 215-644-9714; view menu at bakeshopon20th.com
Order custom cakes, cupcakes, and cookies from this Fishtown bakeshop, delivering Wednesday through Saturday for orders $35 and over.
Shop: whippedbakeshop.com
Get whoopie pies, cookies, butter cakes, and brownies from this Reading Terminal Market stand delivered straight to your door through Mercato. To order a whole cake, like the popular “Elvis” (banana-chocolate-chip cake with peanut butter buttercream), check out the menu online and call 215-928-0340 to place an order for store pickup.
Shop: Order through Mercato
This West Philly Bakery continues to churn out its popular tortas, dulce-de-leche-filled alfajores, and other Argentinian treats daily. Call 215-554-7380 or order online for in-store pickup, or opt for free contactless delivery, available from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on select days. See schedule here.
Go for one of the “quarantine survival packs” — assorted pastry boxes — or choose among a menu of single delights, like chai cinnamon buns and cookie sandwiches. Attached to Porco’s on Washington Avenue, the cafe is offering pickup (order online) and delivery through Caviar.
Shop: smallovencafe.com/shop
Live in northeast Philly and in the market for a cake or fresh-baked fruit pie? Check out Haegele’s. The family operated German bakeshop is open, permitting two customers (with masks) in the store at a time. Curbside pickup is available upon request, and call-ahead orders are encouraged.
Shop: call 215-624-0117; offerings can be found at haegelesbakery.com
For classic Italian treats like cannolis and pizzelles, Philadelphia staple Termini Brothers ships a variety of items across the east coast, including cookie tins and gift boxes.
Shop: termini.com
A neighborhood staple for more than 70 years, this South Philly bakery is open Thursday through Sunday, allowing two customers (with a mask) in at a time. Order a cake, go for a dozen cookies, or opt for the signature franoli, a doughnut shell filled with cannoli cream and chocolate chips.
Shop: call 215-271-7878
After initially closing its doors, Federal Donuts is back in business, offering donut delivery through GoPuff. Order a box of six ($15), which includes flavors like blueberry mascarpone, cookies and cream, and chocolate salted caramel.
Shop: Search Federal Donuts on GoPuff
Aurora Grace’s signature bonbons turn dessert into a work of art. The hand-painted, dark-chocolate-encased bites are available by the box, alongside other chocolaty treats, including hand-rolled truffles, black lava sea salt cashew chocolate bars, and ganache-filled chocolate hearts. Order through their website for curbside pickup or by Caviar for delivery.
This vegan newcomer opens back up for curbside pick-up and delivery (via Caviar) on Mother’s Day weekend (May 8-10). S’mores bars, six-inch triple chocolate and confetti cakes, cinnamon roll muffins, and double chocolate brownies currently fill the menu.
Order custom cakes (like this Gritty and this Pizza Groundhog edition) through Batter and Crumb’s online request form, but plan ahead if it’s for a special occasion. The bakery is booked up through May 14th, meaning a custom Mother’s Day cake isn’t an option.
Take home a half or full dozen donuts, available for curbside pickup at the West Philly Dottie’s location. Boxes include a rotating mix of flavors, ranging from blueberry lemon to Dunkaroo. Place orders the day before for a contactless pick up on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. For delivery, use Caviar.
Another vegan donut destination, The Tasty always sells out of its crispy fried cake donuts. All orders are pickup only, so call early if you want to snag one. Looking for vegan donuts for a special occasion? The diner invites you to email them and will try to work with you on a custom order.
Shop: Call 267-457-5670; view menu at thetastyphilly.com
For gluten-free treats, Taffetts is shipping its cookies, muffins, brownies, and biscotti through FedEx and offering local delivery through Caviar. If you choose the mail option, treats are shipped out on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, and must be ordered the day before by 6 p.m. For freshness, Taffets is sticking to a maximum two-day delivery window.
Shop: taffets.com/catalog