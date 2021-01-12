It definitely takes some research, and you go and visit local markets. That’s one of the biggest lessons we’ve learned since we switched to a virtual classroom, because it was one thing to welcome people into a commercial kitchen — we have all the equipment, food processors, Vitamix [blenders], bench scrapers; and we can take the time to go find all these ingredients. In a virtual class, it’s like, “Oh my gosh, we have to make sure that everything we do is totally accessible.” We don’t want people to have to go visit various markets if they can’t, and we have to make sure that we’re using equipment that the everyday home cook will have readily available. I know I personally didn’t have a bench scraper in my house.