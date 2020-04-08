The Clark Park farmers market is located at 43rd and Baltimore and runs Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Headhouse market, at Second and Lombard and runs Sundays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Fitler Square market is located at 23rd and Pine and runs Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vendor tables will be spaced at least 6 feet apart, hand-washing stations will be set up throughout each market, and only farmers may touch the produce (customers can point at what they want).

The Rittenhouse market runs Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 18th and Walnut; preorders (which are encouraged) are available for pickup from 10 a.m. to noon, retail sales from noon to 2 p.m. The Chestnut Hill market is open Saturdays 10 a.m. to noon on Winston Road between Germantown Avenue and Mermaid Lane. Bryn Mawr’s market runs Saturdays 10 a.m. to noon in the Amtrak parking lot on Lancaster Avenue between Morris Avenue and North Bryn Mawr Avenue. Items at Bryn Mawr and Chestnut Hill must be preordered and prepaid through the participating vendors, and pickup times will be assigned based on last name. Organizers ask that only one per person per household retrieve orders. Find the list of participating vendors at Farm to City’s site.

The University City and Media markets, also run by Farm to City, are closed until further notice.