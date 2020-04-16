Once the contents of the box are determined, the food is centralized at a Roxborough warehouse (the future home of a brewery) that Philadelphia is using rent-free to package and distribute the boxes. It takes about two full days to ready one morning’s distribution, with the help of a rotating cast of 60 to 100 volunteers and Community Life Improvement Program staffers per shift. The city has worked with Easter Outreach and Liberti Church network to find volunteers; in the first week of operation, more than 200 volunteers showed up to help build boxes.