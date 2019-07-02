South Philadelphia has been Philly’s hoagie mecca since the Italian shipbuilders of Hog Island (now the Navy Yard) toted their overloaded “hoggie” subs to work during World War I. And it remains a prime hunting ground for some of the most enduring classics: go to Pastificio Deli (1528 Packer Ave.), Cosmi’s Deli (1501 S. Eighth St.), and Antonio’s Deli (1014 Federal St.), the successor to Chickie’s, where the eggplant-rich veggie is still my pick. Lately, I’ve also mined South Philly hoagie gold at Mi-Pals Deli (2300 S. 16th St.), where the Italian gets its “Inferno” heat from a layer of long hots (the cutlet hoagies are also superb). The spicy Italian, flush with well-marbled slices of “gabagool,” at P&S Ravioli (1722 W. Oregon Ave.) makes this branch of the famous fresh pasta producer one of Philly’s more unexpected hoagie havens.