Philadelphia Pepper Pot Soup With Tripe

Beef tripe is what some culinary historians say makes Philadelphia Pepper Pot distinct.

1 ½ pounds beef neck with bones

2 pounds beef tripe

6 sprigs fresh thyme

½ bunch cilantro, chopped

10 cloves of garlic, roughly chopped

1 bay leaf

½ cup olive oil

4 large Yukon gold potatoes, cut into 1-inch cubes

2 cups pumpkin, cubed

2 cups carrots

3 cups collards, kale or spinach, cut intro ½-inch strips

2 medium onions, chopped

2 sweet yellow peppers

2 quarts hot water or stock

1 tablespoon sea salt

3 hot green peppers or 2 scotch bonnet peppers

South Carolina Pepper Pot Soup with Smoked Turkey and Salted Fish

In a Dutch oven, cast iron or other heavy 4-quart pot, heat olive oil, then add, onions, garlic, cilantro, paprika, bay leaf and sea salt.Sauté onions until translucent. Add beef and cut tripe, stirring well. Add 2 quarts of hot water, then cover and cook over medium heat for 2 hours, or until beef and tripe are tender.Add peppers, cubed potatoes, carrots, pumpkin, bay leaf, and chopped collards or kale. (If using spinach add in the last 1/2 hour of cooking) let simmer on medium high heat for about 2 hours, adding more hot water as needed. Adjust seasonings to taste.The potatoes should be soft enough to mash a cup full to thicken the soup. Let the soup simmer for another hour and serve with rice, cornbread or hot biscuits.

Smoked turkey and seafood are flavorful alternatives to beef and tripe.

1 to 2 pounds of smoked turkey wings, cut into 4-inch pieces

1 ½ pounds salted cod or pollock (salted fish pre soaked for 8 hours, changing water frequently to desalt)

1 quart shucked oysters

1 pound bunch of collards, kale or spinach greens, cut in 1/4 inch strips

2 cups carrots, cut ½-inch cubes

6 sprigs fresh thyme

½ bunch cilantro

10 cloves of garlic, roughly chopped

1 bay leaf

3-4 hot green peppers or 2 scotch bonnet peppers

½ cup olive oil

4 large Yukon gold potatoes, cut into 1 inch cubes

2 cups pumpkin, cubed

2 sweet yellow peppers, diced

2 quarts hot water or stock

1 tablespoon sea salt

Using a large Dutch oven, cast iron, or other heavy pot, heat olive oil. Add the garlic, cilantro, thyme, onions, bay leaf, and paprika. Sauté onions until translucent.

Add smoked turkey, mixing well with sautéed vegetables. Add 2 quarts of hot water and cook over medium heat for about 2 hours.

Add collards or kale and peppers. Continue cooking for about 1 hour.

Adjust the seasonings to taste, then add the desalted fish and the oysters. Reduce heat to a simmer, and cook for another hour.

Serve hot with fried grits, cornbread or hot biscuits.

–Recipes courtesy of Ashbell McElveen