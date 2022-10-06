For Mardhory Santos-Cepeda, her grandmothers are the inspiration and foundation of her cooking. One of the pastry chef’s earliest memories of her grandmother Alcineia is her pumpkin and coconut preserve with cinnamon and cloves.

“I can still picture her making it step by step with so much care,” she shared. “And at the end of the day, she would serve it with a slice of cheese and we would all, children and adults, sit on a long table enjoying it together.”

It’s the same heart-warming moment that Santos-Cepeda looks forward to invoking in her guests when they bite into her fall offerings at Kouklet Brazilian Bakehouse in South Philly.

Philly bakeries, cafes, bars, restaurants and other neighborhood spots are going all in this season — warming the air with cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves, and whipping up treats with pumpkin spice and pureed pumpkin.

Whether you are looking for beer, pie, coffee — even ramen — we have the spots for you. Here are some places to satisfy your pumpkin cravings in and near Philadelphia:

How about a pumpkin spice macaron ($2.50) with a side of pumpkin doughnut ($3) paired with a maple pumpkin latte ($5)? At Oui, you’ll fill all your pumpkin needs. The Old City pastry shop offers those treats along with pumpkin-decorated cake pops and sugar cookies. And you can enjoy your treats with views of the leaves falling on North Third street.

📍160 North 3rd St., 📞 215-922-1269, 🌐 ouisicafe.com, 🕑 Monday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you’re looking for a caffeine buzz and a taste of pumpkin pie, La Colombe now has its own version of PSL.

The creamy, seasonally spiced draft latte ($6) is on tap at all its locations, from Dilworth Park to Fishtown, offering the autumnal beverage for the first time.

📍Multiple locations, 🌐 lacolombe.com

Stop by this Irish pub and restaurant on Walnut Street for some pumpkin cocktails, like the pumpkin toddy ($12) made with Jack Daniels mixed with pumpkin syrup, cinnamon syrup and honey in a tall glass. The pumpkin martini ($14) is Absolut and Baileys shaken with pumpkin spice syrup.

📍1116 Walnut St., 📞 215-627-7676, 🌐 moriartyspub.com, 🕑 Sunday and Monday, 11 a.m. to midnight; Tuesday to Thursday, 11 to 2 a.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 to 2 a.m.

In Chestnut Hill, you’ll find a spongey pumpkin cake ($25) rolled with cream cheese icing that serves 6 to 8 people, but that doesn’t mean you have to share.

If you are looking for a single serving snack, the pumpkin butter cake bar ($4), pumpkin hand tart ($5)or pumpkin crumb cake ($5) might be the one for you. There’s also the pumpkin pie sticky bun ($3), filled with a homemade pumpkin pie filling and decorated with their signature pumpkin spice-infused cream cheese icing.

📍8221 Germantown Ave., 📞 267-521-BUNS (2867), 🌐 barrysbuns.com, 🕑 Thursday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dive into bolo de abóbora com coco, a buttery sponge cake ($6) with house-made pumpkin puree, coconut and pepitas. Or try the bolo de rolo de abóbora com especiarias ($6), a spiced pumpkin cake roll with its thin layers of sponge cake oozing with pumpkin spice white chocolate ganache.

But then, there’s also sonho de abóbora com especiarias ($5), the spiced pumpkin Brazilian-style sourdough doughnut stuffed with spiced pumpkin condensed milk custard and topped with pepita brittle.

📍1647 E Passyunk Ave., 📞 973-664-7076, 🌐 kouklet.com, 🕑 Thursday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tucked away down a small side street in Manayunk, Crust is serving up all things pumpkin and vegan: Pumpkin pecan coffee cake ($5.50), pumpkin pie hand tarts ($6.50), pumpkin maple cookie sandwiches ($5.25), pumpkin spice scones ($4.50), and pumpkin cheesecake ($6).

📍4409 Main St., 📞 267-237-3786, 🌐 crustveganbakery.com, 🕑 Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This West Philly ice cream shop whips up small batches of artisan cream and fruit bars, plus handcrafted pies. The pumpkin s’mores pop ($4) is a smooth and creamy pumpkin popsicle sweetened with condensed milk spiced just right. Plus, the homemade chocolate chip graham marshmallows and added graham cracker crumble make it a sweet, crumbly pop.

📍265 South 44th St., 📞 267-499-3934, 🌐 lilpopshop.com, 🕑 Tuesday to Thursday, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday to Sunday noon to 9 p.m.

What do you get when you add pounds of pumpkin and a blend of spices to an ale? Urban Village’s Stingy Jack.

Created by Dave Goldman and Tom Revelli, this Northern Liberties brewpub brews on site. The 8% abv pumpkin ale ($8 for 12-ounce, $4 for 8-ounce, $2.50 for 4-ounce) tastes similar to pumpkin pie.

📍1001 N 2nd St., 📞 267-687-1961, 🌐 urbanvillagebrewing.com, 🕑 Kitchen: Sunday to Thursday, noon to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 11 p.m. Bar: Sunday to Thursday, noon to 11 p.m.; Friday to Saturday, noon to midnight.

The Nightmare before Christmas pop-up at Craftsman Row Saloon has three pumpkin treats for you. Start with the Haunted Mac ($14), a four-cheese mac and cheese with pumpkin, toasted breadcrumbs, pumpkin seeds. Wash it down with the Pumpkin King Margarita (tequila, spiced pumpkin, ginger and lemon served in a pumpkin, $15) or 2SP (a spiced pumpkin ale, $7 for a 16-ounce or $30 for a pitcher for beer).

Finish off with the Gravedigger, a pumpkin milkshake topped ($16) with a vampire doughnut, rock candy and Halloween sprinkles.

📍112 S 8th St., 📞 215-923-0123, 🌐 craftsmanrowsaloon.com, 🕑 Wednesday to Thursday, noon to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.

In Kensington, warm up with Bà Ngoại’s porridge made with jasmine rice, veggie broth, kabocha squash, scallions, crispy shallots, and lime — a play on the Vietnamese pumpkin soup, canh bí đỏ, which uses kabocha squash as well.

“Since pumpkin typically isn’t found in Vietnamese cooking and is hard to come by in Asian markets, kabocha squash is more often used in Vietnamese dishes,” explained Tina Huynh, the cafe’s marketing director. (It costs $6 for a cup and $10 for a bowl of porridge.)

End your visit with the Coco-bocha Chè Parfait, a play on the Vietnamese dessert chè bí đỏ ($7 for small and $12 for large). It’s got layers of condensed milk soft serve, kabocha squash and coconut purée. Atop sits a mung bean crunch and a coconut milk reduction.

📍3400 J St., 📞 215-690-1268, 🌐 capheroasters.com, 🕑 Wednesday to Monday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If Corazon Resposado, Triple Sec and pumpkin puree make a pumpkin margarita ($18), then Onyx vodka, Borghetti and pumpkin spice creamer make a pumpkin spice white Russian ($14). Both concoctions are on Sueno’s fall cocktail menu.

📍114 S. 12th St., 📞 267-687-2580, 🌐 suenophilly.com, 🕑 Wednesday to Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight; Friday 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Saturday and Sunday 11 to 2 a.m.

For Carol Ha of Okie Dokie Donuts, the fall season is all about the “warming spices.”

“They warm up everything that they’re mixed in,” Ha shared. “The cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice and clove — it just has a really nice harmony, especially with things like pumpkin and apple. I think that’s why pumpkin spice season makes people go crazy.”

Try the vegan chocolate pumpkin decorated with a pumpkin glaze and chocolate drizzle, or the pumpkin doughnut topped with a cream cheese and pumpkin glaze.

📍1439 Snyder Ave., 📞 267-237-3786, 🌐 okiedokiedonuts.com, 🕑 Wednesday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Devouring this ooey gooey pumpkin mochi doughnut ($4) may be a sticky endeavor..

📍Multiple locations, 🌐 parisbaguette.com

In Northern Liberties, you can get this version of the perennial pumpkin spice latte iced and blended ($7 for 16-ounce, $8 for 24-ounce). If you’re hungry, order a pumpkin bagel with apple cinnamon cream cheese to wash it down.

📍1001 N 2nd St. Suite EF, 📞 215-845-5204, 🌐 bagelsandcophl.com, 🕑 Monday to Sunday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Whether you’re in Fishtown or on South Street, you can pick up a vegan pumpkin loaf with an orange glaze ($5), pumpkin cheesecake ($9.50), and pumpkin cupcakes ($3.75) decorated with icing and fun sprinkles.

📍Multiple locations, 🌐 ramonasusansbakeshop.com

One of six new fall flavors includes Pumpkin Cake Roll, a sweet pumpkin ice cream with spiced sweet cream cheese and cake ($7 for a single with up to two flavors, $8 for trio with up to three flavors, $12 for pint, plus $1.50 for buttercrisp waffle cone or bowl). Enjoy at all locations.

📍Multiple locations, 🌐 jenis.com