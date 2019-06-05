Just over a year after opening, the Chino-Latin restaurant Ardiente at 33 S. Second St. in Old City, has announced that it has closed for the summer as owner Michael Sciore concentrates on existing lawsuits Ardiente has filed against its landlord and other third parties. Sciore offered no further comment except to add that he hopes to reopen later this year.
In Glenside, Dino and Michael Kelly-Cataldi say that June 22 will be the finale of the swank Dino’s Backstage & The Celebrity Room, just shy of its third anniversary. “Keeping Dino’s Backstage open has been very difficult spiritually, financially, and most of all emotionally,” they wrote in a letter. "We gave it our all. Our dedication to this project, our dream, never wavered, but at some point even after you give your all, there is no more to give. We will close as we opened, with class, dignity and grace. We have listed the restaurant for sale, but it would be great if someone local took over where we left off.
Last call at the 1919 E. Passyunk Ave. location of Adobe Cafe will be June 9. Management says it is moving but would not disclose more info.
Bluestone Lane, the coffee chain, has shuttered its outlet in the King of Prussia Mall.
Chalasco’s, the Peruvian spot at Liberties Walk, is gone. It barely lasted a year.
MidiCi, the chain pizzeria in King of Prussia Town Center, has closed this location.
The Rooster, CookNSolo’s charitable endeavor in the subterranean space at 1526 Sansom St., ran into financial woes. Last night is June 8.
