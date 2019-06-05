In Glenside, Dino and Michael Kelly-Cataldi say that June 22 will be the finale of the swank Dino’s Backstage & The Celebrity Room, just shy of its third anniversary. “Keeping Dino’s Backstage open has been very difficult spiritually, financially, and most of all emotionally,” they wrote in a letter. "We gave it our all. Our dedication to this project, our dream, never wavered, but at some point even after you give your all, there is no more to give. We will close as we opened, with class, dignity and grace. We have listed the restaurant for sale, but it would be great if someone local took over where we left off.