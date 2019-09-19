What goes up must come down. Though restaurant openings have outpaced closings for a decade since the 2008 recession, clearly not every restaurant makes it.
Here is a roundup of some recent restaurant closings in the Philadelphia-South Jersey region.
Most notable, perhaps, is Mildred’s in Strathmere, N.J., which fed the Jersey Shore for 67 years. Owner Sallee Raffa told the Ocean City Sentinel that her husband, Andrew, wanted to retire and that they did not want to sell it.
Acadia | Bella Vista
The good times rolled away from this New Orleans themer at 824 S. Eighth St.
Belgian Cafe | Fairmount
The 12-year run of this bar at 21st and Green Streets was Sept. 8. New occupant will be known as The Ambassador.
Cafe y Chocolate | South Philadelphia
Mexican restaurant has closed at 2100 S. Norwood St., pending a move nearby to 1532 Snyder Ave. (just off 16th Street and West Passyunk Avenue). Reopening is targeted for Oct. 1.
Cotoletta | Bala Cynwyd
After three years-plus, the Italian cutlet specialist in Bala has shuttered. The new Cotoletta location at Fitler Square remains.
Fine Palate | Rittenhouse
Bi-level bistro at 231 S. 15th St. has buttoned up.
Izzie’s Deli | Blue Bell
Four-year run at Blue Bell’s Shoppes at Village Square has ended, which will necessitate a changing of the lox.
Mama’s Vegetarian | Center City (temporary)
The popular vegetarian takeout/delivery option is closed till early 2020 for renovations.
Mildred’s | Strathmere
The venerable Jersey Shore destination has closed after 67 years in Strathmere.
New Harmony | Chinatown
The vegetarian restaurant at 135 N. Ninth St. closed Aug. 31 as the owner retired after 23 years.
Oh! Shea’s | Rittenhouse
Longtime bar at 1907 Sansom St. closed Aug. 28 after 29 years, following the death of founder David Shea. New owners Fergus Carey and Jim McNamara of Fergie’s Pub are planning a new bar.
Osaka | Chestnut Hill
Sushi specialist had been dinged by the state for $1 million in a wage-theft case. Its Lansdale location remains.
Ralph’s of South Philly | King of Prussia
The KoP branch of the South Philly landmark, at the Sheraton Valley Forge, ended its seven-year run.
South Philly Smokhaus | South Philadelphia
Critically praised barbecue eatery at the Bok Building didn’t last a year.
Trolley Car Diner | Mount Airy
This is an early warning: The diner on the Mount Airy-Chestnut Hill border’s last day is Oct. 15.
