The Center City District has signed up about 60 restaurants for its next restaurant week, which starts Jan. 9 and runs through Jan. 21, 2022.

The deal will be similar to the previous one, offered in September: three-course dinners for $40 per person, in addition to $25 lunches at select locations, with indoor, outdoor, or takeout options.

Among the newcomers on the list at ccdrestaurantweek.com are The Mulberry on Arch (19th and Arch Streets, where James was) and Top Tomato Bar & Pizza (11th and Sansom Streets, replacing Smokin’ Betty).

Discounted parking will be offered to diners for $9 or less at participating Interpark, LAZ, PPA, Patriot and BexPark by Brandywine Realty Trust garages.

The Center City District website provides digital parking vouchers, as restaurants no longer provide tear-off parking vouchers on check inserts.