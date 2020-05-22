We tend to think of “chefs” as the freewheeling masters of the savory hot kitchen who nurture our most elemental hungers. But the Gods of Sweetness have their own brilliant chefs, too. Chocolate gurus like Curtin are among our best, with strokes of genius like the striped parallel bar series of chocolates spiced with savory accents, that have landed in the Museum of Modern Art’s gift shop. Even his business is down 50% with the loss of restaurant, wholesale, and hotel customers.