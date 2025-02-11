9 romantic restaurants worth reserving from the 76 best list

In Philadelphia, romance blooms over pastéis de natas in Fishtown, pierogi in Kensington, momos in Roxborough, and tiramisu in the Italian Market.

All these dishes inspired the Inquirer to publish a love letter to 76 of the best restaurants in the city. A mix of everything that defines Philly’s vibrant restaurant scene, the it shows that no matter what taste fits your fancy, love can spark over any dish.

Whether you’re seeking plates to share with your partner in cozy dining rooms adorned with candle-lit windows or aiming to impress your date with a reservation at the James Beard-nominated Puerto Rican hotspot, this guide offers some of the best eats in the most vibey spaces where romance is sure to flourish, at any price point.

And while Valentine’s Day is an obvious occasion for dinner plans, don’t wait — love doesn’t need a holiday when dining in Philadelphia.

Potato Momo firecracker at White Yak in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. Read more Monica Herndon / Staff Photographer

Inside the golden-hued dining room, making moon-eyes over momos comes naturally. Let tongue-tingling chili and fried firecracker Himalayan dumplings ignite the spark in this cozy atmosphere, with candlelight flickering against the windows. Share plates of melt-in-your-mouth Tibetan sausages and slow-cooked bone-in mutton curry, while warming bowls of beef noodle soup can make it feel like a comforting night in — but with much better food and attentive service.

📍6118 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19128, 📞 215-483-0764, 💵 $$, 🌐 whiteyakrestaurant.com

The Chili Pan Mee and A5 Wagyu Suen Poon Chee, two Hakka dishes, at Kampar in Philadelphia on Thursday, July 11, 2024. Kampar is located at 611 South 7th Street. Read more Monica Herndon / Staff Photographer

Tucked away in a second-floor kongsi, Kampar can feel like an exclusive escape for two. The dim lighting and modern decor makes for a sophisticated, yet unfussy date night. Dishes with handmade noodles and flaky roti in the four-course tasting menu naturally slow down the meal, while inventive drinks like kopitinis from the James Beard semifinalist bar get the conversations flowing.

📍611 S. Seventh St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 📞 215-989-2202, 💵 $$ 🌐 kamparphilly.com

Neon signs in the bar at Middle Child Clubhouse in Philadelphia, Pa. on Thursday, February 17, 2022. Middle Child Clubhouse is located in Fishtown at 1232 N Front St. Read more MONICA HERNDON / Staff Photographer

Matt Cahn’s funky restaurant under the El is prime for a date with that hottie from Hinge. Share chicory Caesars, Frito-fried tofu sandwiches, and juicy cheeseburgers, then toast with chilled tropical negronis or chai espresso martinis. End the night with a slice of seven-layer chocolate cake and a game of pool to see who comes out on top.

📍1232 N Front St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19122, 📞 267-858-4325, 💵 $-$$$, 🌐middlechildphilly.com/clubhouse/visit

The Kielbasa at Little Walter’s in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. Read more Monica Herndon / Staff Photographer

Few dishes are cozier than ones from a warm Polish kitchen, especially when the menu reflects heartfelt family recipes, like those of owner Michael Brenfleck. Savor luxe versions of classics like lobster and caviar pierogi, duck confit cabbage rolls, and carrot radicchio with sunflower butter and horseradish for a special Valentine’s Day menu. Or go à la carte with plenty of their signature pickle-juice martinis for sipping — a good litmus test for those looking for someone to match their freak.

📍2049 E Hagert St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19125, 📞 267-239-2228, 💵 $$–$$$, 🌐 littlewaltersphilly.com

The Ube Sundae (purple yam ice cream, coconut caramel, puffed rice) at Tabachoy, 932 S 10th St. on Feb. 15, 2023. Read more Charles Fox / Staff Photographer

Tabachoy’s small dining room, aglow with the neon dancing pig sign, keeps things casual but undeniably personal — similar to that situationship you can’t shake. The playful Filipino menu with cutesy lumpia, sausage-flecked pancit, and the glorious Tabachoy Caesar keeps dining fun. And the pretty purple ube soft-serve sundae, dished up with coconut caramel, at the end leaves you wanting more, every time.

📍932 South 10th St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 📞 215-315-8720, 💵 $$, 🌐 tabachoyphilly.com

The pateis de nata at Gilda in Philadelphia on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. Read more Monica Herndon / Staff Photographer

Sitting in Gilda’s sunlit cafe, it’s easy to get lost in conversations when pastéis de nata, with their crackly layers and silky custard, are made for lingering over alongside citrusy, minty Mazagrans. The Fishtown cafe is one of the city’s most romantic daytime date spots. Bask in the sun and enjoy a breezy brunch of craveable treats, lovers — that is if you can snag a table before the pastry case empties.

📍300 E. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19125, 💵 $, 🌐gildaphilly.com

The Coco Bolo features Old Grand Dad Bonded, coco rico soda, lime and shredded young coconut, at Bolo in Philadelphia, Pa. on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Bolo is located at 2025 Sansom Street in Center City. Read more Monica Herndon / Staff Photographer

Chef Yun Fuentes’s beautiful bi-level Rittenhouse restaurant offers two dining experiences for a memorable date night. Venture out on a Thursday and watch Bolo’s rum bar come alive with Cuban music as you enjoy ceviches and fried plantains. Or dig into a feast of golden roast pork with the James Beard semifinalist chef’s assortment of traditional and seasonal accoutrements on Sundays. No matter the day, your date definitely won’t forget the hot buñuelos bathed in dulce de leche you order for dessert.

📍2025 Sansom St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103, 📞 267-639-2741, 💵 $$$$, 🌐 bolophl.com

The Caraflex cabbage dish is fire grilled at Pietramala in Northern Liberties Wednesday Jan. 4, 2023. A round-up of several new plant-based restaurants. Read more Tom Gralish / Staff Photographer

Consider NoLibs’ cozy vegan BYOB Pietramala for that upcoming double date. Its tight menu with no more than 10 plates is perfect for a group of four to split.Chef Ian Graye’s ever-changing menu (never the same dish twice) makes for an exciting experience. Past offerings have included carta de musica flatbread with cashew ricotta and a broccoli, green garlic, and aged tofu risotto. The city’s best vegan restaurant is booked for Valentine’s Day, but plenty of tables are available on other nights.

📍614 N 2nd St , Philadelphia, Pa. 19123, 📞 215-970-9541, 💵 $$, 🌐 pietramalaphl.com

Spaghetti with meatballs from Villa Di Roma on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Philadelphia . Read more Caean Couto / For The Inquirer

It’s easy to open up to a cute stranger inside this no-frills Italian Market staple. Villa di Roma’s unpretentious, old-school Italian charm invites lovers, young and old alike, to share classic dishes (think eggplant Parm and veal Sicilian) and connect on childhood nostalgia. For a sweet ending, we recommend tiramisu for two.

📍934 S. 9th Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 📞 215-592-1295, 💵 $$, 🌐 villadiroma.com