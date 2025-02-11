9 romantic restaurants worth reserving from the 76 best list
Looking for a romantic restaurant in Philadelphia? From cozy candlelit spots to James Beard semifinalists, here are the best places for date nights & Valentine’s Day.
In Philadelphia, romance blooms over pastéis de natas in Fishtown, pierogi in Kensington, momos in Roxborough, and tiramisu in the Italian Market.
All these dishes inspired the Inquirer to publish a love letter to 76 of the best restaurants in the city. A mix of everything that defines Philly’s vibrant restaurant scene, the it shows that no matter what taste fits your fancy, love can spark over any dish.
Whether you’re seeking plates to share with your partner in cozy dining rooms adorned with candle-lit windows or aiming to impress your date with a reservation at the James Beard-nominated Puerto Rican hotspot, this guide offers some of the best eats in the most vibey spaces where romance is sure to flourish, at any price point.
And while Valentine’s Day is an obvious occasion for dinner plans, don’t wait — love doesn’t need a holiday when dining in Philadelphia.
Inside the golden-hued dining room, making moon-eyes over momos comes naturally. Let tongue-tingling chili and fried firecracker Himalayan dumplings ignite the spark in this cozy atmosphere, with candlelight flickering against the windows. Share plates of melt-in-your-mouth Tibetan sausages and slow-cooked bone-in mutton curry, while warming bowls of beef noodle soup can make it feel like a comforting night in — but with much better food and attentive service.
📍6118 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19128, 📞 215-483-0764, 💵 $$, 🌐 whiteyakrestaurant.com
Tucked away in a second-floor kongsi, Kampar can feel like an exclusive escape for two. The dim lighting and modern decor makes for a sophisticated, yet unfussy date night. Dishes with handmade noodles and flaky roti in the four-course tasting menu naturally slow down the meal, while inventive drinks like kopitinis from the James Beard semifinalist bar get the conversations flowing.
📍611 S. Seventh St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 📞 215-989-2202, 💵 $$ 🌐 kamparphilly.com
Matt Cahn’s funky restaurant under the El is prime for a date with that hottie from Hinge. Share chicory Caesars, Frito-fried tofu sandwiches, and juicy cheeseburgers, then toast with chilled tropical negronis or chai espresso martinis. End the night with a slice of seven-layer chocolate cake and a game of pool to see who comes out on top.
📍1232 N Front St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19122, 📞 267-858-4325, 💵 $-$$$, 🌐middlechildphilly.com/clubhouse/visit
Few dishes are cozier than ones from a warm Polish kitchen, especially when the menu reflects heartfelt family recipes, like those of owner Michael Brenfleck. Savor luxe versions of classics like lobster and caviar pierogi, duck confit cabbage rolls, and carrot radicchio with sunflower butter and horseradish for a special Valentine’s Day menu. Or go à la carte with plenty of their signature pickle-juice martinis for sipping — a good litmus test for those looking for someone to match their freak.
📍2049 E Hagert St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19125, 📞 267-239-2228, 💵 $$–$$$, 🌐 littlewaltersphilly.com
Tabachoy’s small dining room, aglow with the neon dancing pig sign, keeps things casual but undeniably personal — similar to that situationship you can’t shake. The playful Filipino menu with cutesy lumpia, sausage-flecked pancit, and the glorious Tabachoy Caesar keeps dining fun. And the pretty purple ube soft-serve sundae, dished up with coconut caramel, at the end leaves you wanting more, every time.
📍932 South 10th St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 📞 215-315-8720, 💵 $$, 🌐 tabachoyphilly.com
Sitting in Gilda’s sunlit cafe, it’s easy to get lost in conversations when pastéis de nata, with their crackly layers and silky custard, are made for lingering over alongside citrusy, minty Mazagrans. The Fishtown cafe is one of the city’s most romantic daytime date spots. Bask in the sun and enjoy a breezy brunch of craveable treats, lovers — that is if you can snag a table before the pastry case empties.
📍300 E. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19125, 💵 $, 🌐gildaphilly.com
Chef Yun Fuentes’s beautiful bi-level Rittenhouse restaurant offers two dining experiences for a memorable date night. Venture out on a Thursday and watch Bolo’s rum bar come alive with Cuban music as you enjoy ceviches and fried plantains. Or dig into a feast of golden roast pork with the James Beard semifinalist chef’s assortment of traditional and seasonal accoutrements on Sundays. No matter the day, your date definitely won’t forget the hot buñuelos bathed in dulce de leche you order for dessert.
📍2025 Sansom St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103, 📞 267-639-2741, 💵 $$$$, 🌐 bolophl.com
Consider NoLibs’ cozy vegan BYOB Pietramala for that upcoming double date. Its tight menu with no more than 10 plates is perfect for a group of four to split.Chef Ian Graye’s ever-changing menu (never the same dish twice) makes for an exciting experience. Past offerings have included carta de musica flatbread with cashew ricotta and a broccoli, green garlic, and aged tofu risotto. The city’s best vegan restaurant is booked for Valentine’s Day, but plenty of tables are available on other nights.
📍614 N 2nd St , Philadelphia, Pa. 19123, 📞 215-970-9541, 💵 $$, 🌐 pietramalaphl.com
It’s easy to open up to a cute stranger inside this no-frills Italian Market staple. Villa di Roma’s unpretentious, old-school Italian charm invites lovers, young and old alike, to share classic dishes (think eggplant Parm and veal Sicilian) and connect on childhood nostalgia. For a sweet ending, we recommend tiramisu for two.
📍934 S. 9th Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 📞 215-592-1295, 💵 $$, 🌐 villadiroma.com