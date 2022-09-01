More than five dozen Philadelphia-area burger shops will compete in the 10th edition of the Philly Burger Brawl, taking over the parking lot of Xfinity Live! at the South Philadelphia sports complex from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23.

Proceeds from the event will go to support Philadelphia Parks and Recreation’s Teen Engagement Initiative & eSports Center Development.

Philly Burger Brawl began in 2011 as a fund-raiser for the Meredith School, where the children of event organizers Rob and Maggie Wasserman, who now own Rouge, Charley Dove, and Twenty Manning, attended. The event grew to include dozens of restaurants and more than 5,000 attendees. It skipped 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

At stake are bragging rights. Festivalgoers sample and vote for a people’s choice award, while media types and celebrity judges come up with a second slate of winners. There also will be a cocktail competition.

It’s all you can eat. Tickets are on sale at phillyburgerbrawl.com for general admission for $35 through Labor Day, $40 through Sept. 15, and $50 after.

VIP tickets are $100 and include such perks as early entry, admission to a lounge, and unlimited drinks from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.