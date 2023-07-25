Philly chefs make waves down the Shore

The Saturday night line at the Lobster House, a 550-seat Cape May dining institution, starts early and gets long. Rain or shine, year after year, families wait to soak in the nostalgia of the century-old Jersey shore mainstay.

That’s how it is down the shore. Long-running restaurants serve beachy classics, like stuffed flounder and fried scallops, with mid-century flair (two sides and an iceberg salad with each entree, of course).

These days though, the tides are turning.

When summer hits, our city’s chefs long for the seashore. Lately, when they cross the bridge, they’re bringing with them not only their kids and beach chairs, but their talent — to a job, a summer pop-up, or even a permanent relocation.

Yvonne Yuen, a food lover who moved from Toronto to Cape May County six years ago, says that the pandemic sparked a rapid change — for the better — in the local restaurant scene. Ashley Hayden, who worked down the shore in her youth and is now general manager of the celebrated BYOB Hearthside in Collingswood, has noticed it too. “Small independent restaurants are hitting it out of the park and showing that dining at the shore is more than a broiled crustacean,” she says.

James Beard Award winning Philadelphia chef and restaurateur Greg Vernick loves Margate, where he worked his first job: Cooking at Lucy the Elephant’s beach grill. He’s upgraded since then. Last summer, Vernick brought his elegant Four Seasons restaurant, Vernick Fish, to Margate for a week-long pop-up at local favorite Steve and Cookie’s. Inspired by Jersey shore memories, his team served casual dishes like seafood salad and fruit hand pies at picnic tables. He’ll do it again this August.

Vanessa Wong, owner of Fishtown Social, credits remote work and the shore’s relative affordability — at least until recently — with the renewed interest among people from Philly, New York, and even Los Angeles. She sees Ventnor as similar to underserved Fishtown in 2007, when she opened her wine shop and bar there.

That’s why she opened Wahine Wine Company and Fish & Whistle Market in Ventor last summer. The shops sell local cheeses, charcuterie boards, natural wine, spirits, and beer. “It’s happy hour, all available on one corner,” she says. They’ve been well-received, Wong says, with customers of all ages and lifestyles frequently returning for carefully-sourced, reasonably-priced bottles. This year, she’s running a monthly market series in Ventnor that features Philly brands Fishtown Seafood, Salt & Vinegar, Midnight Pasta, and Beehive Bake Shop.

Some hospitality pros have traded Philly entirely for the beach. Ed Hackett worked in Philly restaurants for two decades before moving down the shore with his family two years ago. “I was burned out from the grind of COVID,” says the former managing partner of Rittenhouse’s Pub & Kitchen. Now as general manager of Cape May’s 62-acre Beach Plum Farm, Hackett oversees popular Thursday to Sunday farm dinners, featuring fresh-picked produce and farm-raised pork and chicken.

The job at Beach Plum gave him balance and work he’s proud of, without having to put in 90 hours a week. He’s noticed an increase in people from Philly and even New York City applying for jobs at Beach Plum’s parent company, Cape Resorts, which also runs Cape May’s Virginia Hotel and Congress Hall, among others. “It’s families looking to get out of the city, [people who] want to have a yard and take walks and get some fresh air.”

Chef Melissa McGrath, a fellow Pub & Kitchen alum, has also found a way out of the “crazy grind” of a full-service restaurant with her Sweet Amalia Market & Kitchen in between the city and the shore, now in its third summer. Though she’s still a fan of classic shore spots like Smitty’s Clam Bar in Somer’s Point, McGrath set out to create a “Philly-style restaurant” to serve Sweet Amalia’s sought-after oysters, alongside upscale seasonal specials, like crab chowder topped with a fried soft shell crab.

Chef Anthony Depasquale of Maison Bleue, a new French bistro in Cape May that’s open year-round, is currently commuting from Huntingdon Valley, outside of Philadelphia. He says that he prefers cooking for shoregoers because everyone is nicer on vacation. Maison Bleue and its sister restaurant, Jardin at the Hugh, both made Inquirer critic Craig LaBan’s shore dining guide this year.

At Jardin, Michael Schultz, draws on his experience cooking at fine restaurants in Philadelphia and elsewhere to create “cutting edge cuisine” and “city style dining.” He serves a 15-course plant-forward tasting menu — featuring dishes like a plant-based foie gras with housemade kombucha syrup — to 18-20 diners a night. “Jersey is known as the Garden State for a reason,” he says. “It’s so much fun going and picking up the produce [at local farms], like zucchini or ground cherries. It’s not sitting in a warehouse or traveling a long distance.”

Sixty miles is the magic number for Heather Gleason. That’s the distance between her two Good Dog Bars, one in Philly and the new one in Atlantic City, which just opened in the Chelsea neighborhood. She says that the often-troubled gambling town needs more high-quality Good Dog-style bars and restaurants, where you don’t “have to pay $20 to park and traipse two miles through a casino to have dinner.”

Gleason, husband Dave Garry, and their two dogs moved to Atlantic City in 2021. They can still quickly get to Philly, but with a yard and daily beach visits, pups Greta and Tito are “living their best lives,” Gleason says.