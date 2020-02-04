We really see our farmers as our partners. We have the perspective as middleman, so we see both the supply side and the demand side. We help farms be more successful so we can be more successful. A really important way we do this is crop planning. Every year, we sit down with our core 25 farmers and go over what they plan to grow next season. Then we overlay that with our sales data to show demand. For example, I can tell a farmer almost exactly how much broccoli rabe or green peppers we’ll buy.