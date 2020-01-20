A teardrop-shaped heirloom version called Caraflex was also showcased on menus at two of the most upscale restaurants to debut in Philly in 2019, both in the shiny new Comcast skyscraper. At Vernick Fish, the Caraflex was roasted to a deep sweetness over eight hours, then paired with a labor-intensive and complex duck fat mole. And I doubt cabbage has had many stages loftier or fancier than its spot on the menu 59 stories up at Jean-Georges Philadelphia, where the layered leaves were stuffed with celeriac puree, dusted with dehydrated mushroom powder, and showered with freshly shaved truffles. Of course, it also cost $22 a slice — enough to buy 22 pounds of organic green heads at Whole Foods.