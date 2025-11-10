Send some Philly love with 15 iconic eats to gift this holiday season

Finding the perfect holiday gift can be tricky, but you can always rely on pastries from local bakeries or chocolates from Philly confectioners. And if your loved ones prefer something savory, there are plenty of delicious local options to ship — from fried pickle kits to pork roast sandwich sets.

Here are 15 very Philly foods to gift this holiday season.

1. Fishtown Pickle Project

For the pickle lover in your life, Fishtown Pickle Project offers two fried pickle kits featuring their signature fresh pickles, spices, and tempura batter. The original kit includes Philly Dilly pickles, tempura mix, and spices to make a pepper aioli dip. The spicy version features Habanero Dill pickles and ingredients for a cool ranch dip. Each kit costs $35.

Order at: fishtownpickles.com/pages/fried-pickle-kits

2. Kouklet & Tanda Brazilian Bakehouse

Gifting Mardhory Santos-Cepeda’s tapioca cheese breads might be the most Philly gift you can give this holiday. The round bites of cheese, butter, and eggs — all locally sourced from Pennsylvania farmers — ship frozen. Each package serves 12 and includes a dozen pão de queijo, or Brazilian cheese breads. For giftees with a sweet tooth, there are also Brazilian cake rolls ($34.95 to $54.95).

Order at: goldbelly.com

3. High Street

James Beard-winning Ellen Yin’s Hight Street is a Philly bakery destination. On Goldbelly, find artisanal breads (sourdough and grain loaves) for $39.95, baked goods (brownies, cookies, and cinnamon buns) for $64.95, and rye chocolate chunk cookies for $39.95.

Order at: goldbelly.com

4. Shane Confectionery

Most everyone loves a box of assorted chocolates, especially when they’re from Shane Confectionery. The Craftsman Assortment box features caramels, cordials, bonbons, ganaches, and more. Each piece is dipped in chocolate made-in-house. Sizes range from 13 to 35 pieces, priced at $48 to $95. For buttercream fans, Shane’s Buttercream Assortments feature a family recipe dating back to 1911, with flavors like coconut, maple walnut, and vanilla bean. Prices range from $38 to $80.

Order at: shanecandies.com/shop

5. Famous 4th Street Cookie Co.

What’s a better gift for cookie enthusiasts than a treat from Reading Terminal Market’s go-to spot? Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. offers plenty of cookie boxes to choose from, including black and white and chocolate lovers assortments. You can bundle mini cookies, order bake-at-home chocolate chip cookie dough, pick your favorites, or go big with a giant cookie cake. Prices range from $44.95 to $60.95.

Order at: goldbelly.com

6. Joe’s Steaks

For your vegan friends and family, there’s even a cheesesteak you can ship. Joe’s Steaks offers a four-pack of its vegan cheesesteaks on Goldbelly, made to order, frozen, and shipped for $99.95. The package serves four to six people and includes four 9- to 10-inch sandwiches, plus your choice of a T-shirt or hoodie.

Order at: goldbelly.com

7. Càphê Roasters

Introduce coffee lovers to the art of brewing Vietnamese coffee with Càphê Roasters’ brew kit for $28. It includes a house espresso blend, a can of sweetened condensed milk, and a phin (a traditional coffee filter). And for those who don’t know how to use the phin, there’s a handy printed 10-step brew guide, too. Throw in a KINTO x Càphê water bottle to keep your giftee hydrated.

Order at: capheroasters.com/shop/vietnamese-coffee-brew-kit

8. Bassetts Ice Cream

Reading Terminal Market’s beloved ice cream shop is also on Goldbelly. Ship a brownie sundae kit (three pints, eight brownies) or a DIY cookie ice cream sandwich kit (three pints, one tub of Famous 4th Street ready-to-bake chocolate chip cookies) for $64.95. You can also order a six-pint pack featuring bestsellers or your favorite flavors.

Order at: goldbelly.com

9. Jezabel’s

In West Philly, Jezabel’s is the place for some of the best Argentine treats — but you don’t have to be in the neighborhood to get your hands on chef/owner Jezabel Careaga’s alfajores. These coconut-coated butter cookies filled with dulce de leche are available in classic or chocolate-dipped varieties. There’s also a half and half box with three of each. Prices range $28 to $30.

Order at: jezabelsphl.com/store/p/alfajores-gift-box

10. Kismet Bagels

Everyone loves a good bagel — and Kismet knows a thing or two about making them. Order the bagel brunch kit, complete with the 12 par-baked bagels, two containers of cream cheese, two bottles of seasonings, and a pound of lox. The kit ships fresh with ice packs. Note: Bagels last in the freezer for up to 6 months.

Order at: goldbelly.com

11. John’s Roast Pork

There’s no better Philly gift than a cheesesteak or a hoagie, and John’s Roast Pork is here to help. On Goldbelly, you can ship the South Philly hot spot’s namesake sandwich drenched in all its garlicky glory for the holidays. The made-to-order kit offers all the parts to build four nine-inch pork roast sandwiches, including two pounds of roast pork, a quart of gravy, a quarter pound of sharp provolone, a pint of spinach, and four large seeded sesame rolls. Instructions for assembly are included. Same goes for the cheesesteak kit, which includes 12 ounces of meat. Order kits range from $119.95 to $229.95 each.

Order at: goldbelly.com

12. Center City Pretzel Co.

Who wouldn’t want a giant pack of Philly pretzels? On Goldbelly, Center City Pretzel Co. offers a box of 10 soft pretzels with a container of salt and 10 mustard packets for $54.95 — shipped fresh and ready to enjoy. There’s also a five-pack option available.

Order at: goldbelly.com

13. Iannelli’s Bakery

Along with cheesesteaks and hoagies, Philly is known for its tomato pies. South Philly’s Iannelli’s Bakery is here to help you share the pie love. Ship a tomato pie and cannoli kit combo for $16.95. Folks will get a brick oven tomato pie, 13 cannoli shells, vanilla ricotta cheese with dark chocolate morsels for the fillings, and sugar for dusting.

Order at: goldbelly.com

14. Metropolitan Bakery

Metropolitan Bakery’s bread gift box includes a variety of bread loaves, cookie jars, and pound cakes for $38 to 115. There’s the breakfast box with Metropolitan Bakery Blend coffee, local honey and preserves, and gluten-free granola. For pound cake enthusiasts, ship two loaves of chocolate and lemon pound cakes. And for your cookie monsters, gift cookie jars in three flavors.

Order at: metropolitanbakery.com/collections/gift-boxes

15. Isgro Pastries

A cookie tin from a Philly institution is a no-brainer, and thankfully Isgro Pastries offers shipping nationwide. For $69.95 on Goldbelly, gift two or four pounds of cookies this holiday — that’s about 40 to 60 cookies. Flavors include butter walnut, almond macaroon, chocolate, raspberry, and more. Cookies come frozen and ready to eat.

Order at: goldbelly.com