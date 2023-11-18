Just add broth to this pho-spiced dry-brined Thanksgiving turkey

The complexity and flavor of the classic Vietnamese soup pho comes from the broth, redolent of spices like cumin, coriander, and star anise. (The Philly Pho-natic is a nickname just ripe for plucking; call me Rob Thomson.) This turkey harnesses those same flavors and infuses them into the skin thanks to a long hangout in the fridge. Dry brining a turkey takes some time — at least leaving the bird overnight, and up to three days — but it pays off with shatteringly crispy skin and juicy meat. Butterflying the turkey also means that the bird roasts quickly, so you can use the oven for other things. And the mixture of whole spices, pulverized and added tot he salt mixture, infuses the whole bird with savory complexity. Bonus: you can use the turkey bones to make broth the next day, and you have a built in leftovers plan.

You can download the recipe here or scroll down.