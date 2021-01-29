Maitra delivered pizzas as a kid while his father opened Coriander, an Indian restaurant, in Voorhees. He went to the Art Institute of Philadelphia for culinary school and worked as a short-order cook for corporate caterer Sodexho before joining the opening kitchen crew at Marc Vetri’s Osteria Moorestown in 2013. That led to a shift at the pizza oven at Amis. When the next work schedule at Osteria was posted, Maitra was assigned to the pizza station, directly under Vetri.