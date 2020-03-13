Daniel Gutter, who spun his Pizza Gutt concession at a Spring Garden Street bar into the popular Circles + Squares pizza shop in Kensington, is days into his second act.
Pizza Plus — whose takeout-only menu of 9-inch pan pizzas and 16-inch tossed pizzas has been expanded into sandwiches, chicken tenders. and fries — replaces Key Pizza at 12th and Mifflin Streets. It’s just a hop-skip off East Passyunk Avenue.
Gutter told me that on his first day, his oven popped out 200 pizzas in six hours. Then the next day, his head pizza-maker no-called/no-showed. As such, service been slow, with one-hour waits whether you’re ordering in person, by web, or by phone.
Patience is rewarded with crispy, fried-cheese edged pan pizzas, a solid cheeseburger built on seeded Martin’s rolls, juicy chicken tenders, and luxuriantly topped chicken Parm sandwiches on Sarcone’s rolls.
Instagram helped turn Gutter into a pizza star in 2017 when he started baking Detroit-style pies out of W/N W/N. He went out on his own in almost a year ago with Circles + Squares, at Tulip and Firth Streets.
Circles + Squares, which has limited seating and a pizza-only menu (16-inch rounds and 10-inch squares), has been closed during the Pizza Plus start-up. It is due to reopen March 14.