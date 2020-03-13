Daniel Gutter, who spun his Pizza Gutt concession at a Spring Garden Street bar into the popular Circles + Squares pizza shop in Kensington, is days into his second act.

Pizza Plus — whose takeout-only menu of 9-inch pan pizzas and 16-inch tossed pizzas has been expanded into sandwiches, chicken tenders. and fries — replaces Key Pizza at 12th and Mifflin Streets. It’s just a hop-skip off East Passyunk Avenue.

Related stories

Gutter told me that on his first day, his oven popped out 200 pizzas in six hours. Then the next day, his head pizza-maker no-called/no-showed. As such, service been slow, with one-hour waits whether you’re ordering in person, by web, or by phone.

Patience is rewarded with crispy, fried-cheese edged pan pizzas, a solid cheeseburger built on seeded Martin’s rolls, juicy chicken tenders, and luxuriantly topped chicken Parm sandwiches on Sarcone’s rolls.

Instagram helped turn Gutter into a pizza star in 2017 when he started baking Detroit-style pies out of W/N W/N. He went out on his own in almost a year ago with Circles + Squares, at Tulip and Firth Streets.

Circles + Squares, which has limited seating and a pizza-only menu (16-inch rounds and 10-inch squares), has been closed during the Pizza Plus start-up. It is due to reopen March 14.

Double cheeseburger at Pizza Plus.
MICHAEL KLEIN / Staff
Double cheeseburger at Pizza Plus.
The scene at the register at Pizza Plus.
MICHAEL KLEIN / Staff
The scene at the register at Pizza Plus.
Pizza Plus at 12th and Mifflin Streets.
JENN LADD / Staff
Pizza Plus at 12th and Mifflin Streets.