5 standout pizza shops worth the trip to South Jersey

Across the bridge in South Jersey, pizziaolos are churning out more than 100 round and square pies a day.

“You get a mix of pizza styles in South Jersey,” said Lillo Paxia, co-owner of Lillo’s Tomato Pies in Hainesport.

There are Trenton-style pies with thin, firm crusts in Hainesport, coal-fired Neapolitans made with imported cheeses and sauces in Westmont, New-Haven-inspired pies topped with black truffle and ramps in Cherry Hill — and more. Many of these spots double as cheesesteak and sandwich joints for the indecisive eaters.

“South Jersey doesn’t get the credit we deserve — there’s less foot traffic so it’s harder to get the word out here," he added.

Explore the pizza scene east of Philly, starting with these five great pizzerias:

At Lillo's Tomato Pie, find pipping hot slices of Trenton-style pies. Read more Hira Qureshi

Lillo’s Tomato Pies

In Hainesport, one pizza shop is worth the drive for both North Jerseyans and Philadelphians. Lillo’s Tomato Pies draws pizza lovers with its Trenton-style pies: thin, firm crust topped with cheese first, then a layer of sweet tomato sauce. Lillo Paxia runs the shop with his father, but it’s pizza chef Donnie Azzaro — a descendant of Trenton’s legendary Papa’s Tomato Pies — who’s behind the dough.Stop by the no frills, casual pizzeria just off Marne Highway for Azzaro’s pipping hot whole pies ($18.95 and up) or slices ($2.25 and up). Cheesesteaks and soft serve are also on the menu for anyone not in the mood for pizza.

📍2503 Marne Hwy, Hainesport, N.J. 08036, 📞 609-491-7751, 🌐 facebook.com/LillosTomatoPies

Bricco's is all about coal fired pizza in Cherry Hill and Westmont. Read more Hira Qureshi

Bricco Coal Fried Pizza

With locations in Cherry Hill and Westmont, Bricco Coal Fired Pizza is all about high-heat pies with character. Owner Vincenzo Barone, a fan of New York and New Haven-style pizzas, wanted to bring coal-fired slices to South Jersey — ones made with a homemade yeast, topped with ingredients imported from Italy, and cooked at temperatures up to 900 degrees. “I wanted to do a New-York style with Neapolitan guts,” he said. Consider the margherita for a classic Neapolitan with fresh fiori de latte mozzarella and DOP San Marzano tomatoes ($19-$24) or go for the Miami — a pepperoni and burrata pie drizzled with Calabrian chile honey — for a spicy twist ($23-$29).

📍2110 East Route 70, Cherry Hill, N.J. 08003 and128 Haddon Ave., Westmont, N.J. 08108, 📞 856-438-0100 and 856-477-2233, 🌐 briccocoalfiredpizza.com

Back Door Pizza offers pies to go. There is outdoor seating for folks who can't wait to eat. Read more Hira Qureshi

Back Door Pizza

Tucked behind Farm & Fisherman Tavern in Cherry Hill, Back Door Pizza is exactly where it sounds like it will be. A sign posted on the door instructs visitors to knock for pizzas to-go. It’s a concept owner Todd Fuller came up with during the pandemic. Seeing its success, he kept it going for pizza lovers to pop by and pickup a pie or two. The menu offers New-Haven-inspired whole pizzas — think mushroom, black truffle and vodka, pesto sauce pies, along with seasonal creations like a garlicky-leeky ramp pie. Order online for $18 to $24 a pie, pickup at the door, and take home or enjoy at the picnic tables nearby.

📍1438 Marlton Pike East, Cherry Hill, N.J. 08034, 📞 856-356-2286, 🌐 backdoor-pizza.com

Brooklyn Original Pizzeria offers a crust that's not too thin and not too thick. Read more Hira Qureshi

Brooklyn Original Pizzeria

Just off Kings Highway in Haddon Heights, Filippo Sparacio’s Brooklyn Original Pizzeria has developed a loyal following. Folks wander in for square slices from the display up front or order whole round pies to take home. Pies are made with flour imported from Italy, cheese from Wisconsin, and Californian and Italian tomatoes for the sauce. The dough ferments at least 48 hours. What sets this pizzeria apart is, per Sparacio, the “not too thin, not too thick” crust. Enjoy for $16.50 to $38.50 a pie.

📍908 W Kings Hwy, Haddon Heights, N.J. 08035, 📞 856-310-2334, 🌐 brooklynheightsoriginal.com

Select your choice of slice and watch Mama's Meatball pizzaiolos at work. Read more Hira Qureshi

Mama’s Meatballs & Pizzeria

In Pennsauken Township, Mama’s Meatballs & Pizzeria draws a steady lunch crowd. Customers order slices for $3.50 and up from the glass display of hot, freshly made New York-style, Sicilian, and grandma pies. The most popular choice at Joseph and Katherine Argento’s pizzeria is the drunken grandma with mozzarella and shredded Parmesan, garlic and oil, vodka sauce, and fresh basil. But don’t overlook the tomato-heavy Sicilian pie — saucy, cheesy, and built to satisfy.

📍2673 Haddonfield Road, Pennsauken, N.J. 08110, 📞 856-488-5253, 🌐 mamasmeatballs.com