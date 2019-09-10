You could argue that private dining was the logical next step for Beddia, who started slinging pizzas in a tiny, cash-only storefront with no chairs in 2013 and achieved local fame almost immediately. After Bon Appétit declared his pies the best in America, snagging one of the 40 pies he made per night became an almost comically impossible endeavor. The shop closed in 2018, when he decided not to renew his lease at the Girard Avenue building. On the last week, lines started forming six hours before opening.