In part to help ease the load on the online system, the state on April 20 started a decidedly low-tech phone system: Call a Premium Collection store between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., give your order to a clerk, pay by credit card, and arrange a time for curbside pickup. In the first four days of curbside pickup, the LCB said it brought in $3.64 million on more than 38,000 orders.