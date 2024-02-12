Rare Pappy Van Winkle and Buffalo Trace bourbon and rye up for grabs in PLCB lottery

Pennsylvania rare-booze collectors’ ears perked up today when the state’s Liquor Control Board (PLCB) announced its latest limited-release whiskey lottery, featuring coveted selections from Pappy Van Winkle and Buffalo Trace’s Antique Collection. Pennsylvania residents (21 and older) and licensees have until 5 p.m. Friday to enter to win the chance to buy bottles from the PLCB’s stash.

These lotteries happen every so often, but here’s how it works for those new to this particular PLCB quirk: The state has a finite number of bottles to sell at prices well below what they command on an entirely free market. Only Pennsylvania residents and liquor licensees can enter for a spot to buy them, with applicable terms and conditions for each, respectively.

This go-round is focused on products from two of the most recognizable distillers in the country: Pappy Van Winkle and Buffalo Trace. These whiskeys are so hard to come by, the state is limiting purchases to one bottle per winning lottery participant. (You can enter both lotteries, however.)

The PLCB is breaking the 1,896-bottle stash up into two.

The Buffalo Trace Antique Collection lottery features 513 (750-milliliter) bottles, all priced at $124.99. The whiskeys up for grabs in this batch include 18-year-old Sazerac Straight Rye, 17-year-old Eagle Rare Straight Bourbon, barrel-proof William Larue Weller Straight Bourbon, barrel-proof George T. Stagg Straight Bourbon, and barrel-proof Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight Rye.

The Pappy Van Winkle lottery features 1,383 total bottles at various prices:

23-year-old Family Reserve Straight Bourbon for $399.99 each (27 bottles for individuals, nine for licensees) 13-year-old Family Reserve Straight Rye for $159.99 each (52 bottles for individuals, 17 for licensees) 15-year-old Family Reserve Straight Bourbon for $149.99 each (68 bottles for individuals, 22 for licensees) 20-year-old Family Reserve Straight Bourbon for $249.99 each (81 bottles for individuals, 27 for licensees) 10-year-old Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Straight Bourbon for $89.99 each (212 bottles for individuals, 70 for licensees) 12-year-old Special Reserve Straight Bourbon for $99.99 each (599 bottles for individuals, 199 for licensees)

Entrants can submit their information at finewineandgoodspirits.com/limited-release-lottery. Winners are on the hook to follow through with the purchase (and pickup) or forfeit their spot. The PLCB notes it is illegal to resell these products without a license. Lottery drawings will be witnessed by an independent third party to ensure there’s no funny business. Winners will be selected at random by computer program. Participants will be emailed when the lottery process is complete.