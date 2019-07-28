View this post on Instagram

Hey guys, I’m not gonna bullshit you anymore because I consider us friends now. I took out a loan to open Poe’s that let’s just say, to put it lightly, was not FDIC insured. It has unfortunately left me in a tenuous financial situation to say the very least. That grim reality, coupled with the fact that I was unable to renegotiate a long term lease in the current location, has left me no choice but to close the restaurant. This is effective immediately. I wanna thank everyone in Fishtown that has warmly embraced my business, my family and our lighthearted pothead ethos. I’m gonna need some time away from the serotonin sucking social media shitshow while I try to wrap my head around this situation and figure out my next move. Maybe I’ll become a mailman, or a transit cop, or get a job at the PPA and spend my days ticketing cars on Frankford Ave. Who knows?!?!?! We’ll see which way the wind blows. Anyways, we had a lot of fun meeting ya and feeding ya. It was a wild ride that I will never forget. 💜💚💜💚 xoxopoe