The marijuana activist N.A. Poe has closed his sandwich stand in Fishtown after nearly eight months, saying he has been left in a “tenuous financial situation” involving a loan that “to put it lightly was not FDIC-insured.”
That, coupled with what he said was an inability to negotiate a longer lease at his current location at Frankford Avenue and Marlborough Street, means that Poe’s Sandwich Joint is closed, effective immediately.
Poe, whose birth certificate identifies him as Richard Tamaccio Jr., opened the literal hole in the wall across from Suraya last December.
There were at least 420 reasons to love the joint.
Poe fans were raven about the Birdman sandwich, built on a Sarcone’s roll that soaked up just the right amount of oil from the chicken cutlet. The garlicky broccoli rabe, crumbled sharp Provolone, and shake of Parmesan took it over the top, to put it bluntly.
In an Instagram post Sunday, he showed a tombstone reading “Game over,” followed by a message that read, in part:
"I took out a loan to open Poe’s that let’s just say, to put it lightly, was not FDIC insured. It has unfortunately left me in a tenuous financial situation to say the very least.That grim reality, coupled with the fact that I was unable to renegotiate a long-term lease in the current location, has left me no choice but to close the restaurant.
This is effective immediately. I wanna thank everyone in Fishtown that has warmly embraced my business, my family and our lighthearted pothead ethos. I’m gonna need some time away from the serotonin sucking social media [circus] while I try to wrap my head around this situation and figure out my next move.
Maybe I’ll become a mailman, or a transit cop, or get a job at the PPA and spend my days ticketing cars on Frankford Ave. Who knows?!?!?!
We’ll see which way the wind blows.
Anyways, we had a lot of fun meeting ya and feeding ya. It was a wild ride that I will never forget.
xoxopoe"