Make Potatoes au Gritty and bring chaos to your Thanksgiving table

These cheesy potatoes are a tribute to Philly’s most unhinged and beloved mascot, the Philadelphia Flyers’ orange monster, Gritty. Kiki Aranita, chef and proprietor of Poi Dog sauces, uses her Chili Peppah Water to give spice, flavor, and acid to the rich potatoes. If you don’t want to go to the trouble of a gratin, you can also make mashed potatoes (and yeah, the Chili Peppah Water is just as good in those) as the base of your table mascot. Gritty’s luxurious orange fur is made of shredded cheddar, and his eyes are made of cheese and olives. For the whites of his eyes, mozzarella or queso fresco work great, but if you don’t have any on hand, you can sub in two thin slices of potato. The cheese can be left uncooked for a more defined furry look, or melted for a more muppet-in-the-microwave vibe (and either one tastes really good.) Be as deranged as possible while styling and serving this — as Gritty might tell you, embrace chaos.

You can download the recipe here or scroll down.