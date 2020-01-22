When the farm-to-table BYOB closed, Primal Supply owner Heather Thomason called up her longtime Amish poultry farmer, Henry, to tell him to put a stop to her standing order of hens, which went to Russet each week. Problem was, Henry had just put an order in with the hatchery that wouldn’t arrive for another month — and then the hens would take another 12 weeks to reach harvest weight. Which means “the guinea hen faucet,” as Thomason puts it, only just stopped dripping.