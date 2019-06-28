I don’t know. I really don’t. That’s the big question. I have some speculations to what I would like to do, and Kristin and I talk about it a lot. I feel like for every action in seven years, you have to counteract it to take it down, so it’s a lot of tent-rigging and tent spikes that we’re pulling up. It’s very busy. I know there’s somewhere that we’re going to kind of relax a bit, but I’m not sure. I would like to open something again because we have learned a lot of lessons. I think that how we would negotiate things going forward would be a lot smarter. When we came into this seven years ago, we were young and ready to take on everything, all of these responsibilities You end up two years in, and you realize you’ve created for yourself five full-time jobs, and it’s hard — not that I personally shy away from any amount of work. If you want to move forward, you have to do the work to move forward, but at the same time, it was very hard to strike an amount of balance in our lives. I think “younger me” imagined himself spending 80 hours in the kitchen and laser-focused on the food and wiping the plates and really trying to dazzle and impress, but that was a fanciful delusion. ... I ended up becoming more of a teacher. I’m less hands, more mind.