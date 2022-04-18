Early mornings in Reading Terminal Market can be kind of like an oasis — it’s quiet, the lines aren’t too long, and the market has not yet welcomed a rush of hungry diners. It’s the time to explore the market at a leisurely pace and have no trouble finding a spot to sit and eat your meal.
And while the beloved food hall may be best-known for its lunchtime options, there’s a wide breakfast selection, too, ranging from grab-and-go doughnuts and coffee to sit-down meals of everything from Filipino breakfast food to Pennsylvania Dutch classics. You can even get mimosas and Bloody Marys.
Here’s where to get breakfast at Reading Terminal Market.
Beck’s Cajun Cafe
Breakfast bets: Beignets, breakfast po’boys, Bourbon Street rice and beans, Café du Monde coffee
A big New Orleans breakfast is the focal point at Beck’s, where you can transport yourself to the Big Easy first thing in the morning with fresh fried beignets, deeply flavorful (and big enough to split) breakfast po’boys, or the egg-topped red beans and rice Bourbon Street Breakfast. Top it all off with a cup of Café Du Monde coffee and you’ll be ready to take on the day.
📞 215-592-0505 🌐 beckscajuncafe.com, 📷 @beckscajuncafe
Beiler’s Bakery
Breakfast bets: Apple fritter and doughnuts
The line at Beiler’s often wraps around the food stand, and for good reason. Its chewy, almost melt-in-your-mouth doughnuts come in classic varieties like vanilla frosted, powdered, and chocolate glazed, but also more far-fetched (and equally delicious flavors) like maple bacon, key lime, and coconut custard. Beyond doughnuts, their glazed apple fritters are also favorites.
📞 717-278-8986, 🌐 beilersdoughnuts.com, 📷 @beilersdoughnuts
Down Home Diner
Breakfast bets: Uncle Bunk’s breakfast bargain, scram bowl
Hefty portions of breakfast are served all day long at Down Home Diner. You can sit at the diner counter or opt for a table in their larger-than-expected seating area. Order Uncle Bunk’s breakfast bargain for an array of breakfast foods (eggs, pancakes, and breakfast meat), or try the sausage, peppers, onions, cheese, and home fries scramble that’s fondly referred to as the scram bowl. A bonus? Most of the meat on the menu is sourced from nearby farms and Reading Terminal Market vendors.
📞 215-627-1955, 🌐 downhomediner.net, 📷 @downhomediner
Dutch Eating Place
Breakfast bet: Scrapple
You can find a big, traditional Pennsylvania Dutch breakfast at the Dutch Eating Place, a Reading Terminal standby where breakfast starts with coffee and fresh-squeezed orange juice and continues with eggs prepared any way you want them, giant servings of blueberry pancakes, and, of course, crispy fried scrapple.
📞 215-922-0425, 🌐 readingterminalmarket.org/merchant/dutch-eating-place, 📷 @thedutcheatingplace
Four Seasons Juice Bar
Breakfast bets: Juices and smoothies
A breakfast juice or smoothie can be easily found at Four Seasons Juice Bar, where creations include combinations of fruit and veggies, in addition to build-your-own juices and smoothies that can be powered up with a shot of wheatgrass or some spicy ginger.
🌐 readingterminalmarket.org/merchant/four-seasons-juice-bar
Hershel’s East Side Deli
Breakfast bet: Breakfast sandwich
Start your day with a stack of Hershel’s beloved hand-carved pastrami in breakfast sandwich form — so with egg and cheese, too — at this Center Court Jewish deli. If pastrami isn’t your thing, you can order the breakfast sandwich with Kosher salami or feast on the vegetarian version (just with egg and cheese).
📞 215-922-6220, 🌐 hershelseastsidedeli.com, 📷 @hershelseastsidedeli
Luhv Vegan Deli
Breakfast bet: Vegan breakfast sandwich
Vegan options aren’t exactly plentiful at Reading Terminal Market ... but, that’s where Luhv Vegan Deli comes in. A spot that specializes in its namesake, you can find vegan takes on classic breakfast sandwiches. Sandwiches come on everything bagels where the “egg” is a tofu purée and the “meat” is either a hickory-smoked seitan “bacon,” or an oats and rice-based “sausage” patty.
📞 267-758-5779, 🌐 deli.luhvfood.com, 📷 @luhvfood
Molly Malloy’s
Breakfast bets: Pop-tarts, biscuits
Sure, the breakfast food menu, comprised of a rotating selection of pop-tarts, flaky biscuits, and classics like avocado toast are draws, but Molly Malloy’s is also one of the few spots in the market where you can sit down with a mimosa or Bloody Mary with your breakfast.
📞 267-525-1001, 🌐 mollymalloysphilly.com, 📷 @mollymalloys
Old City Coffee
Breakfast bet: Coffee
If you need to fuel up for your day at Reading Terminal Market, stop by Old City Coffee for a variety of caffeinated beverages, hot or cold: classic coffee, lattes, cappuccinos, black tea, and more. They also have herbal teas if you’re looking for something without caffeine.
📞 215-629-9292, 🌐 oldcitycoffee.com, 📷 @oldcitycoffee
Pearl’s Oyster Bar
Breakfast bets: Shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles
With an underrated breakfast at the market, Pearl’s Oyster Bar serves seafood-focused and Southern-inspired breakfast dishes like chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, and a crab cake Benedict.
📞 215-964-9792, 🌐 pearlsrtm.com, 📷 @pearlsoysterbar
Pennsylvania General Store
Breakfast bets: Metropolitan Bakery’s pastries
At the Pennsylvania General Store, you’ll find many Pennsylvania- and Philly-based food and drink producers, including Metropolitan Bakery, with their deliciously doughy bagels, flaky croissants, fruity muffins, and other delectable breakfast pastries.
📞 215-592-9772, 🌐 pageneralstore.com, 📷 @pageneralstore
Tambayan
Breakfast bets: Tapsilog, tocilog, longsilog
The Terminal’s popular Filipino restaurant serves three versions of its sunny-side-egg-topped garlic fried rice for breakfast. The first is beef (tapsilog), the second is a sweet roast pork (tocilog), and the third, and most popular, is a with Filipino sausage (longsilog).