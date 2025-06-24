The best things to eat for $10 or less at Reading Terminal Market

It’s lunchtime at Reading Terminal Market, and the bustle of Philadelphians and tourists crowds the maze of paths leading to more than 70 vendors. Navigating this food hub beneath the old Reading Railroad train shed can feel overwhelming — especially when you’re on a budget.

But dining for $10 or less at Reading Terminal Market is easier than you think. The nationally recognized and historic market offers plenty of food vendors serving hearty, delicious low-cost meals, reaffirming its status as one of the best dining destinations in Philly.

Budget-conscious eaters will find chili-and-cheese-smothered corndogs, sausages wrapped in salty pretzels, saucy curry chicken over rice, vegan corned beef sandwiches, and more.

Here are some of the best meals you can get for $10 or under:

Miller’s Twist

Start your day at this soft pretzel stand, open as early as 8 a.m., where buttery pretzels are wrapped around sausages. Try two pretzel roll-ups — like chicken feta sausage or jalapeño cheddar — for $6.50 to $9.

📞 215-923-1723, 🌐 millerstwist.com, 📷 @millerstwist

Little Thai Market

The line moves quickly at this popular Thai stand, attendants efficiently serve to-go bowls of pad Thai, chicken red curry over rice, and stir-fried shrimp over rice for $10 each. Everything on the menu — except for the salmon curry bowl ($11) — is $10 at Little Thai Market.

📞 215-873-0231, 🌐 readingterminalmarket.org/merchant/little-thai-market

Luhv Vegan Deli

Vegan takes on classic sandwiches are the name of the game here. Try the housemade seitan corned beef ($10), chickpea “tuna” salad ($9), hearts of palm “crab cakes” ($9), or smoked golden beet “lox” with cream cheese ($10).

📞 267-758-5779, 🌐 deli.luhvfood.com, 📷 @luhvfood

By George! Pizza, Pasta, and Cheesesteaks

Slices right out the brick oven is a solid move for lunch, especially when they’re $5 to $6. Order slices of plain or tomato pie at By George! The busy pizza and cheesesteak stand also offers pinwheels for $8 and garlic knots for $6.

📞 215-829-9391, 🌐 bygeorgepa.com, 📷 @bygeorgepa

Fox and Son Fancy Corndogs

If you’re looking for a gluten-free menu, consider Fox and Son Fancy Corndogs. For under $8, choose one of the five different styles of corndogs — there’s corn batter-dipped dogs topped with chili, cheese and scallions, or sweet potato batter-dipped dogs with pork chorizo and cliantro-lime crema.

📞 215-372-7935, 🌐 foxandsonphilly.com, 📷 @foxandsonphilly

Umi Seafood and Sushi

Grab-and-go sushi rolls line the fridge at Umi Seafood and Sushi Bar, where boxes of prepared sushi go for $10. There’s spicy crab, shrimp tempura, tuna avocado, and more. Look out for rotating specials, like $9.99 ramen or baked Cajun catfish platters.

📞 267-324-3105, 🌐 umiseafoodandsushi.com

Down Home Diner

Take a seat inside the dining room at Down Home Diner and order diner classics for under $10. The no-frills diner, known for its big portions, serves buttermilk pancakes ($8.32), Texas toast French toast ($9.49), and breakfast sandwiches ($9.99). The best brunch deal is the Barnyard Platter ($8.36), which includes two farm-fresh eggs, home fries, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit.

📞 215-627-1955, 🌐 downhomediner.net, 📷 @downhomediner

Dutch Eating Place

At this Filbert Street counter, you’ll find plenty of options for budget-friendly diners. Order sloppy joe sandwiches, classic cheeseburgers, or grilled Reubens for under $10. Just remember a visit to Dutch Eating Place is not complete without their beloved apple dumpling ($5.55).

📞 215-922-0425, 🌐 readingterminalmarket.org/merchant/dutch-eating-place, 📷 @thedutcheatingplace

Hatville Deli

Snag a counter seat at Hatville Deli and enjoy the Esh family’s Amish-style specialties. For under $8, choose from sweet Lebanon bologna with smoked cheddar or the corned beef with coleslaw and Russian dressing sandwiches.

📞 215-925-5065, 🌐 hatvilledeli.com

Molly Malloy’s

There are two lunch options under $10 at Molly Malloy’s: a roasted tomato grilled cheese on Mighty Bread sourdough and a tahini Caesar salad with vegan dressing. You can also opt for an all-day breakfast item, like avocado toast on Metropolitan multigrain or ricotta toast on Mighty Bread sourdough (both $10), housemade biscuits with honey butter and seasonal jam ($7) or with scrambled eggs and charred scallion aioli ($8), and housemade pop tarts ($7).

📞 267-525-1001, 🌐 mollymalloysphilly.com, 📷 @mollymalloys