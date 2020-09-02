Cut 2 of the lemons into ¼-inch slices and place in a large mixing bowl. Finely grate the zest of the remaining lemon (to get 1 ½ teaspoons of zest) and set this aside for later. Squeeze the same lemon to get about 1½ tablespoons of juice and add this to the mixing bowl along with the chicken, onions, garlic, sumac, allspice, 2 tablespoons of za’atar, 2 tablespoons of oil, the stock, 1 ½ teaspoons of salt, and a good grind of black pepper. Mix well to combine, then cover with a large plate and let marinate in the fridge for at least 2 hours (or overnight, if you have time).