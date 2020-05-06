Eric Adjepong’s Chermoula

This spicy condiment can be used for chicken, fish or shrimp. It can be made up to 24 hours ahead and stored, covered, in the refrigerator.

1 cup parsley, packed

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons orange juice

1 teaspoon cumin

1 ½ teaspoons paprika

⅛ teaspoon cayenne

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

½ cup red onion, small-diced

1 teaspoon salt

Using a food processor, chop combine garlic, cilantro and parsley.

Add the lemon juice, orange juice, cumin, paprika and cayenne, and pulse until well-combined. With the motor running, slowly drizzle in the olive oil. Transfer to a bowl, stir in the red onion and season with salt.

Recipe courtesy Chef Eric Adjepong