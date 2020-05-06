This spicy condiment can be used for chicken, fish or shrimp. It can be made up to 24 hours ahead and stored, covered, in the refrigerator.
1 cup parsley, packed
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons orange juice
1 teaspoon cumin
1 ½ teaspoons paprika
⅛ teaspoon cayenne
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
½ cup red onion, small-diced
1 teaspoon salt
Using a food processor, chop combine garlic, cilantro and parsley.
Add the lemon juice, orange juice, cumin, paprika and cayenne, and pulse until well-combined. With the motor running, slowly drizzle in the olive oil. Transfer to a bowl, stir in the red onion and season with salt.
— Recipe courtesy Chef Eric Adjepong